CEDAR FALLS — It could take three citywide elections to fill all of the vacant elected offices in Cedar Falls City Hall.

Rob Green’s victory Tuesday over incumbent Mayor Jim Brown makes it likely the city will need to hold a special election next year to fill the final two years of Green’s at-large City Council term.

Voters in Cedar Falls also head to the polls Dec. 3 to settle runoff races between Nick Taiber and Dave Sires for the other at-large council seat and between Tom Blanford and Simon Harding for the Ward 4 council position.

Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder said it does not appear the city could hold a special election to fill Green’s seat in conjunction with the Dec. 3 runoff races, a move that would save the city the cost of at least one election.

Green does not need to give up his at-large council seat until he becomes mayor Jan. 1. Even if Green resigned his council seat immediately, there isn’t enough time to call a special election to fill the vacancy during the runoff.

Iowa Code says a vacancy shall be filled at the next pending election if it occurs “52 or more days before the … regularly scheduled or special city election.” The runoff election is already fewer than 30 days away.

If Green vacates the council seat in January, it will be up to the remaining City Council members to either schedule a special election or make an appointment for his replacement.

Should council members choose to appoint Green’s replacement, voters could still petition for a special election to fill the seat.

If there is an election and none of the candidates earns more than 50 percent of the votes cast, another runoff election would be needed.

