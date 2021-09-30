Cedar Falls business owners earn another discussion Monday on downtown parking

CEDAR FALLS –- Some 18 letters were submitted last week by Cedar Falls downtown business and property owners in opposition to the proposed downtown zoning ordinances.

Further discussion on the issues related to reduced parking requirements for new private residential units, and the diminished role of the planning and zoning board in place of more city staff involvement, are expected to take place during at least one future committee of the whole meeting.

“Downtown Zoning Code – Private Parking Requirements” is an item of discussion at Cedar Falls City Council’s committee of the whole meeting Monday at 5:50 p.m.

No more “protest letters” were submitted, as of Tuesday, after one community leader, Eashaan Vajpeyi, a lawyer who is working on behalf of Ben Stroh, a downtown property owner, warned at the Sept. 20 council meeting that the list could get longer if the readings of the possible new laws aren’t tabled, which they were in split 4-3 and 5-2 votes.

A majority of the letters, protesting the rezoning of specific properties in the downtown realm, were cookie cutter, and distributed by Vajpeyi after walking the streets for a few days prior to the council meeting.

Don Rasmusson, one of the protesters, said he was never informed of the proposed zoning changes, despite there having been a number of public meetings and discussions on them and the vision since 2019 when the process began.

It is an “already parking challenged district” without the reduced requirements, Rasmusson said, and “to eliminate planning and zoning and put development into only the hands of the developers and city administration departments of our city, takes away the checks and balances our city was founded on.”

“This is against our rights as property owners and I stand against these changes,” he added.

But there are others in opposition, not included among the senders of the letters to the city, who are upset. Brass Tap co-owner Walter Burtis, in a telephone interview, clarified that a majority of the upset downtown business and property owners feel they weren’t informed of these “glaring” changes.

“For years, they’ve been glossing over the ordinances, and then they just threw these requirements in there,” he said.

“We’re not Chicago or Detroit or any of these other major cities,” he said. “And these requirements are catering to certain developers, so that it is easier for them to build.”

And telling customers to just walk from parking spots farther away, and that a downtown parking ramp is not being built when money is being spent on other projects, such as a remodeling of city hall, is unacceptable to Burtis.

He’s worried about the vacant lots, such as one behind his business, that could become home to a new apartment building without the necessary spaces for the tenants’ vehicles.

Bill Bradford, who owns about a dozen Main Street properties, and Debra Kroll, owner of PeekaBoo Baby on Main Street, noted their opposition to the proposed zoning and sharing parked concepts in separate letters with the same text.

“Contrary to the implications given by Community Main Street and its recently submitted letter, I believe that the majority of business owners in the current downtown area do not support the city’s proposed rezoning,” they said. “The reason for the delay in voicing such strong opposition was, frankly, a lack of understanding of all the requirements that would be imposed on current business owners, as they continue to operate their business, renovate, and possibly transfer in the future.”

The readings of the ordinances were postponed by Cedar Falls City Council, with those letters having a notable influence on at least one councilor, Simon Harding, who said at the Sept. 20 meeting that he was in favor of making sure all the issues are discussed and addressed.

Councilors Susan deBuhr and Daryl Kruse have been against moving forward the ordinances until these issues are ironed out. Councilor Dave Sives has voiced complete opposition to the overhaul.

“I look at it as a direct slap in the face to all the folks that have participated, and we’ve talked about it over and over again,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn, who voted against postponing the vote on them. “And yes, maybe it won’t kill us to wait a month, but are we going to postpone it again in a month? At some point, we have to pull the trigger.”

The vote on the second reading would be Nov. 1.

