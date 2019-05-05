CEDAR FALLS — The City of Cedar Falls will consider amending its 2018-2019 budget and restructuring some city operations.
The city will hold a public hearing Monday on an amendment to add $840,650 to its public safety and public works departments and $8.8 million toward capital projects.
“These over-expenditures are primarily due to the timing of capital projects and participation in various grant programs,” according to council documents. “Some of the expenditures will be covered by grant reimbursements, additional revenues or cash reserves.”
The amendment won’t increase taxes for residents. Much of the increased budget is offset by additional city revenues, according to city documents.
You have free articles remaining.
The city also will hold a public hearing on a Ridgeway Avenue reconstruction project. The project is estimated to cost $1.9 million.
The project involves the reconstruction of Ridgeway Avenue from Nordic Drive going west for about 750 feet, according to city documents. “Work will include removal and replacement of the existing pavement, installation of a roundabout, storm sewer, subdrain, replacement of driveway approaches and installation of a pedestrian trail.”
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.