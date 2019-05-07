CEDAR FALLS — The City Council amended its capital improvements budget by $8.8 million Monday, mostly because of recent grant money the city received.
It was part of $9.9 million in total budget additions.
The timing of capital projects sparked the action shortly before the required deadline for budget amendments at the end of May, said Lisa Roeding, city treasurer.
She said the increased expenditures are covered by savings on other budget items, grant reimbursements, additional revenues and cash reserves.
Cedar Falls resident Larry Wyckoff asked the council how the budget could be off by almost $9 million.
Roeding said her department didn’t miscalculate anything, but the amendments are necessary after the city received grant revenues from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association and other organizations.
“University Avenue received traffic safety improvement grant funding which helped offset the expenditures,” Roeding noted as one example.
Large capital projects often require amendments because of the timing of construction season and grants, Roeding said.
Monday’s amendment also will add almost $1 million toward the public safety and works departments budgets. Public safety is adding to $688,000.
An extra $300,000 will go toward overtime pay for the fire department, $105,000 for public safety gear and $140,000 for new hires because of the high turnover in the fire department.
“We’re anticipating more people retiring or leaving,” Olson said. “The hiring process takes several months, and the training process takes several months.”
The council also approved the Ridgeway Avenue reconstruction project after a public hearing. The project will cost an estimated $1.9 million. It involves the reconstruction of Ridgeway from Nordic Drive going west for about 750 feet.
The work will include removal and replacement of existing pavement, installation of a roundabout, storm sewer, subdrain, replacement of driveway approaches and installation of a pedestrian trail as part of the development agreement with Fleet Farm.
“The developer has deposited $1.7 million for this particular project into an account for the city,” said City Administrator Ron Gaines.
Along with funds from the developer the project is funded by the South Cedar Falls TIF.
Also Monday, the council passed a College Hill parking ordinance on its third and final reading despite attempts by councilmembers Rob Green and Daryl Kruse to postpone action until the College Hill parking study is complete.
