CEDAR FALLS — The visioning process for downtown zoning changes in Cedar Falls is beginning.
On April 2 from 6 to 8 p.m., the city will hold its kick-off event for its downtown visioning process called, “Our Cedar Falls — Imagine the Possibilities!”
Visioning is “asking the community what do you value, what is your vision for the future of downtown, what are the best aspects of the area, what are some challenges we face in the future?” said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager. “It’s really meeting with the community to find out what the community’s vision is for the future of downtown.”
The visioning process is part of a larger effort by the city to amend it zoning ordinances.
“The idea is that we do the vision first so we know what are values are,” Howard said. “Because only then can we create the tools that we need to try to achieve the vision.”
A consultant will be in town during the event.
“The purpose of the visit is for them to be more familiar with Cedar Falls, and they want to meet with the public,” Howard said. “It’s going to be an interactive workshop, so it’s not just the consultant talking to a crowd of people. It’s going to be the consultant asking questions and people having a chance to give their input.”
The city is hoping for a good turnout for the event.
“It should be fun and interesting,” Howard said. “They’ll also do a goal-setting session with the city council.”
The goal-setting session will be on April 1 during a council work session.
After the visioning is done, Howard and other city officials can begin crafting zoning tools to make sure the city can achieve that vision.
April 2 is only the beginning. Later this year the city will hold a weeklong design charrette, “which basically is a community design workshop,” Howard said.
The charette is planned for June and will delve deeper into the visioning process. The city is also planning an interactive website to allow for more input from residents.
“The study area includes some nearby residential neighborhoods that are immediately around the downtown,” Howard said. “We want to think about how do you transition from the urban core out into the neighborhoods.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.