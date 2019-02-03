CEDAR FALLS — Budget season has started in Cedar Falls.
The City Council will have a presentation on its fiscal year 2020 budget before Monday’s meeting.
A full-time communications specialist position is being proposed. The position’s job classification was approved Dec. 17. The job would be under Ron Gaines, city administrator, and coordinate marketing efforts for Cedar Falls.
The city has been advertising the position since Jan. 10 with a starting salary is $53,000.
A public hearing on the budget is expected Feb. 18
A vote will be held Monday on changes to personnel policies. One change gets rid of seniority as factor for determining promotions, transfers, acting status, layoff or recall unless required by a collective bargaining agreement, according to council documents.
The budget presentation will be at 5:35 p.m. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
