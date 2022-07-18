Cedar Falls begins accepting applications for police chief job

CEDAR FALLS — Aug. 8 is the last day the city will accept applications from candidates interested in becoming the police chief.

The position pays $91,203 to $148,218 annually depending on experience, according to a Wednesday job posting.

The entire police chief hiring process, including the public’s involvement in it, will be “very similar” to the last one in 2020, according to Mayor Rob Green.

In Cedar Falls, the police chief is considered one of two “assistants” to the public safety director, the head of the conjoined fire and police department.

The other assistant is the fire chief.

Acting Police Chief Mark Howard, one of three finalists last month for the top public safety job, confirmed he’ll apply for the police chief job.

Another public safety director finalist was Al Fear, a former 25-year veteran of the Cedar Rapids Police Department. Fear said that the police chief role is “definitely” one he’d be interested in serving in, but he is “still pondering” whether to submit an application.

“The civil service process will allow us to narrow the candidate pool down to the top finalists,” said Green in a statement to The Courier. “These finalists will then will be interviewed by the city’s department directors, the law enforcement leaders in surrounding communities, leaders of civic organizations, the police union, and the general public (as a meet and greet). I will ask for comments and input from all these groups to help in my final nomination decision.”

The “only material difference” from 2020 is that a meet and greet with the finalists will be held in-person with members of the general public. During that previous round, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Green conducted individual interviews with the three police chief finalists. Those were recorded and broadcast on Cedar Falls Cable Channel 15 and made available on its YouTube page.

“My preference is to always to give the public the chance to directly ask questions through conversation, and the meet and greet allows for that,” Green said. “The plan is to have the entire process wrapped up within four months, so I’m looking at early November to send an appointment letter to the City Council for consideration and approval.”

In 2020, questions were submitted by residents and read aloud during the recorded interviews.

Howard also was a finalist two years ago for the police chief job eventually given to Craig Berte, who is now director of public safety and was the last holder of the chief title.

Compared to other city positions, the hiring of the police chief more heavily involves the public.

The public safety director finalists and their resumes were publicly announced by the city, but no meet and greet was held, nor were any interviews recorded and made available.

With the exception of some top positions and others involving the civil service process, hirings are conducted internally. New and amended job descriptions are approved by council. The civil service process is overseen by a commission made up of members appointed by mayor. The commission holds public meetings to certify the list of candidates and their respective test scores. That’s then certified by the council.

In other city employment news, the administration is in the middle of interviewing candidates for another top position, the cultural programs supervisor, otherwise known as the director of the Hearst Center for the Arts.

Another recently posted position is the diversity, equity, and inclusion specialist, a new job recommended by the Cedar Falls Racial Equity Task Force.