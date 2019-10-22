CEDAR FALLS — The City Council approved a partial tax exemption for a new $9 million warehouse Monday.
The council held a public hearing on a tax abatement for Buckeye Corrugated Inc.’s 175,000-square-foot industrial use warehouse and production facility located at 2900 Capital Way in Cedar Falls’ north industrial park. No one spoke against the proposed ordinance, and the City Council unanimously approved it.
The abatement will give Buckeye a 75% tax exemption on the property, going down in 15% increments over the next five years, according to city documents. Overall Buckeye will save almost $600,000 in property taxes over five years. This was the first reading of the ordinance.
In 2017, the council approved a developmental agreement for the warehouse and production facility, according to city documents. The warehouse will house the cardboard the company produces.
Construction began in May 2018 and has recently finished.
In other business, the council approved the third and final reading of a measure allowing monument mailboxes. The mailboxes are larger and more durable than ordinary mailboxes — often built with cement or brick.
Susan deBuhr, Ward 2 council member, was the lone vote against the ordinance.
“The staff had originally recommended against it, Cedar Falls Utilities had recommended against it and the post office had recommended against it,” deBuhr said. “I thought it adds additional cost to the taxpayer when they have to be removed or when the city does street gutter repair, and I don’t think that’s right for the public to pay for the few that choose to have them.”
The city banned monument mailboxes in 2008, except for those already in use. The new ordinance removes that ban.
The council also unanimously approved a rezoning ordinance for a residential housing development including more than 200 lots proposed near the future site of the new Cedar Falls High School and the Robinson Dresser Sports Complex, for the third and final time.
The ordinance rezones 119 acres near Union Road and Waterbury Drive for the new West Fork Crossing development. The initial construction is expected to include 30 lots connected to Union Road.
