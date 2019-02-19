CEDAR FALLS — Parking changes for College Hill were approved Monday night.
The City Council voted 5 to 2 to approve the changes. Council members Susan DeBuhr and Daryl Kruse cast the no votes. The ordinance clarifies parking requirements for mixed-use buildings in the College Hill overlay district and has been in the works since late last year.
Kruse wanted to table the ordinance until a parking study of the district can be done. His motion, as well as other motions to amend the ordinance, failed.
The ordinance would require one parking stall per bedroom and not less than one parking stall per unit for upper floor residential dwellings in mixed-use buildings. It also gets rid of the visitor parking requirement.
Fewer parking spots would be required for multi-dwelling buildings — one stall per bedroom instead of the previous requirement of two stalls per unit and one additional stall per bedroom in excess of two.
The new standards would apply to commercial and mixed-use buildings in the business district of College Hill and surrounding multiple residential buildings around the business district, said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager.
“The primary purpose of this was to delete some ambiguous and confusing language in the code related to mixed-use buildings,” Howard said. “Staff is recommending a conservative approach until the College Hill parking study is completed, and then adjustments can be made accordingly.”
Jerry Geisler, a College Hill property owner, spoke against the ordinance.
“Historically the Hill has had a parking problem,” Geisler said.
Geisler said entertainment businesses in the area cause a shortage of parking spots at night.
Eashaan Vajpeyi, an attorney who represents College Hill developer Brian Sires, joined Geisler in speaking against against the ordinance.
“Let’s be clear here: This ordinance is being put forth, prior to a parking study, to allow for one development,” Vajpeyi said. “They can build anything they want on the Hill right now, they just need to have to follow the current parking ordinance, and they don’t want to and that’s why we have this ordinance here.”
Vajpeyi asked if the council was going to approve the ordinance it should increase the requirement to 1.5 parking spots for studio and one bedroom apartments, something DeBuhr motioned for that failed.
“Once you let the horse out of the barn and you underpark, possibly, without the benefit of a parking study, the Hill’s not going to get any less busy,” Vajpeyi said. “It’s going to be a problem that snowballs.”
Several members of the College Hill Partnership and several business owners on College Hill spoke in favor of the ordinance.
Dave Diebler, owner of the Octopus, defended the change at several meetings.
“I overwhelmingly support it,” Diebler said. “I think it makes total sense.”
The amendment passed at the Planning and Zoning Commission Jan. 9. The commission voted 4 to 3 in favor.
The changes are a temporary fix until a parking study can be done.
The proposed changes came as Brent Dahlstrom seeks approval for a five-story, multi-use building at the bottom of College Hill at 2119 College St., 1003 W. 22nd St. and the former Ginger’s bar location at 922 W. 22nd St.
That plan was rejected twice because of parking concerns. The current site plan is set to go before the zoning commission after the council’s approval of the parking change.
Sartori change
The council also approved a resolution to change the name of Sartori Memorial Hospital to MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, a change being made at all former Wheaton Franciscan facilities. The name change came before the council because of a 1996 lease requiring the hospital to be maintained as Sartori Memorial Hospital.
Several community members were upset with the change, including Rosemary Beach. Beach and councilmember Rob Green pushed for the council to find a way to continue to honor the Sartori family for their contributions to Cedar Falls.
Jack Dusenbery, president and CEO of MercyOne, formally Wheaton, Iowa, spoke about the subject.
“I will insist, I wouldn’t have it any other way, the name Sartori will be memorialized,” Dusenbery said. “We would never want that name to disappear.”
