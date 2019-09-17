CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls residents are a step closer to being allowed to install monument mailboxes.
The City Council on Monday approved 5 to 2 an ordinance allowing monument mailboxes despite city staff recommending against it. The decorative mailboxes are larger and more durable than ordinary mailboxes — often built with cement or brick.
It was the ordinance’s first consideration.
The ordinance was proposed by council member Rob Green during the June 3 council meeting. The city originally banned monument mailboxes in 2008, except for those already in use.
Council members Dave Wieland and Susan Debuhr voted against the idea.
City Attorney Kevin Rogers noted Cedar Falls Utilities and the Postal Service both opposed the plan.
“The majority of larger cities in Iowa do not allow monument-style mailboxes in the right of way,” Roger said.
Also Monday, the council approved a temporary art installation by Fortepan Iowa, a statewide organization with a digital archive of photos, to attach photo murals around College Hill.
Fortepan has partnered with the Iowa Arts Council and five Iowa public libraries to collect photos dating from 1860 to 2000.
Fortepan plans to install five murals on walls around the Octopus, Little Bigs and Copyworks. The murals will placed prior to Oct. 5 and ideally remain until Oct. 1, 2020.
The works will feature mostly photos of the Cedar Falls area, said Isaac Campbell, digital media specialist and wheat pasting artist.
Kathryn Sogard, executive director of the College Hill partnership, supported the idea.
“This project is a real exciting innovated collaborative mural project for College Hill and an awesome way to draw the attention of the entire community,” Sogard said. “We’re really excited to have these temporary murals put up on College Hill to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of UNI homecoming.”
