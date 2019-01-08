CEDAR FALLS — A $4.3 million budget amendment was passed by the City Council for this fiscal year.
The amendment adds the money to the budget for economic development land acquisitions at the industrial park. It changes the city’s fund balance from $80.5 million to $76.1 million at the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2019.
“It is the first budget amendment of this fiscal year,” said Lisa Roeding, city treasurer. “It is necessary due to the timing of some capital projects.”
Cedar Falls passed its 2019 budget in February 2018.
Also Tuesday, the council adopted the Greenhill Corridor Traffic Study despite council members receiving a letter from Kwik Trip Inc., which is building a Kwik Star at the intersection of Greenhill Road and ConeFlower Parkway. The letter asked the city to review the impacts of roundabout versus signaled intersections. The study was adopted on a vote of 5 to 2.
The study recommends roundabouts at the intersections of Greenhill Road at South Main Street and Ceder Heights Drive.
“It is Kwik Star’s opinion and experience that roundabouts are detrimental to retail sales and they are one decision factor in analyzing sites for development of a new convenience store,” said Emily Kronebusch, Kwik Trip Inc. store engineer and the letter’s author. “It is also Kwik Star’s opinion that drivers navigating roundabouts are less likely to make ancillary stops, instead choosing to continue moving through the roundabout, as they are highly focused on navigation.”
Susan DeBuhr, 2nd Ward council member, spoke out against the adopting the study because of conflicting expert reports about the intersection of Main Street and Greenhill Road, and because there are additional costs if the plan is adopted.
“We have never discussed whether we want these additional costs,” DeBuhr said.
DeBuhr and Rob Green, at-large council member, also voted against the study.
Daryl Kruse, 3rd Ward council member, called the study a guideline.
“We would be using the traffic recommendations if it were adopted as the planning guide to help us as we have projects come up,” said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development. “It would be used as a basis for starting design.”
The concept and design would guide preliminary designs, but still need to go to the council for approval, Sheetz said.
At the beginning of the meeting eight new public safety officers were sworn in. Officers Kaleb Bruggeman, Eric Van Horn, Marissa Abbott, Kyle Manternach, Tyler Lenox, Hannah Hoffa, Tyler Putney and Thomas Baltes began their PSO training earlier in the day.
