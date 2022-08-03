Cedar Falls announces The Falls will close Aug. 14, a week earlier than anticipated

CEDAR FALLS — Due to limited staffing, The Falls Aquatic Center, 3025 S. Main St., will close for the season at 8 p.m. Aug. 14, the city announced Tuesday.

The annual Doggie Dip will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15. Originally, the Doggy Dip was scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22.

To meet state staffing requirements, the city said, The Falls must have 16 lifeguards on staff per day. With seasonal employees departing for school activities, The Falls will not be able to maintain its staffing beyond Aug. 14.

The 2022 summer season was scheduled to run from May 28 to Aug. 21, but the city’s earlier announcement prefaced that it was based on weather, crowd, and staffing levels.

Holmes Pool closed for the season May 22, reportedly also due to staffing levels. And no refunds were to be provided if pool closures or revised hours occurred due to staffing shortages or inclement weather, the city said at the time.

With The Falls closing early, the city will offer community indoor swimming at Peet Junior High School from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 16 to 21 for those with Falls swimming passes. That facility has a smaller staffing threshold in order to remain open.

Additionally, daily entries will be accepted at $5 for adults (18+ years old) and youths (3-17 years old) and $3 for infant/toddlers (up to 2 years old). Due to the size of the pool, the number of patrons at any one time will be capped at 100.

“As states across the nation have experienced recreational staffing shortages, the team at The Falls has worked hard to provide the community with fun and safe aquatic opportunities this summer. The Falls staff thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation,” the city said in a news release.