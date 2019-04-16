CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council on Monday approved a development agreement with Zuidberg NA LLC, an import and export company.
The company plans to construct a 30,000-square-foot building valued at $2.9 million on two lots on West Viking Road. Construction is planned for the spring and summer of this year.
Zuidberg NA LLC has had a location in Cedar Falls on Capital Way since 2014. It is a sibling company to its Netherlands counterpart, Zuidberg Frontline Systems BV, which manufactures tractor hitches, transmissions and heavy-equipment parts.
The agreement would give the lots to Zuidberg at no cost and includes a five-year partial property tax exemption.
Small cell
The city also approved small cell design guidelines and $500 application fee. Small cells are low-powered cellular radio access nodes used to increase cellular phone network capacity and quality.
“Without any type of guideline anything could happen,” said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, community development director. In September the Federal Communication Commission issued an order to remove barriers to wireless infrastructure deployment to facilitate development of 4G and 5G service.
The fee is to accommodate state rules, Sheetz said.
Other Iowa communities have adopted similar guidelines, Sheetz said. The explosive growth of data use prompted the moves.
The council unanimously approved the resolution allowing the guidelines.
Proclamations
The council chambers was crowded with spectators who showed up to cheer proclamations congratulating the accomplishments of local students. The Cedar Falls High School Rocket Club and the boys’ basketball team were recognized for recent triumphs. The Rocket Club has excelled in recent NASA competitions, and the basketball team won a class 4A state title in March.
Also Monday, former mayoral candidate Jim Skaine was escorted from the meeting after being found out of order by Mayor Jim Brown. Skaine, a retired University of Northern Iowa professor and frequent council speaker and critic of city business, also was ejected from an August 2016 meeting.
