Cedar Falls and Waterloo shutter or limit access to some buildings

CEDAR FALLS -- Many public buildings and recreational facilities in the Cedar Valley will be shutting down or limiting access to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green announced Friday the city will be shutting down the Cedar Falls Public Library, Hearst Center for the Arts, Community Center and Recreation and Fitness center at the close of business March 20.
Those buildings will remain closed to the public until at least April 4. Staff will continue working with a focus on maintenance, administrative work and other activities.
Green said the decision to leave the buildings open to the public in the coming week was based on the school spring break and consultations with the Black Hawk County Health Department, which noted the coronavirus has not appeared locally yet.
"City staff and I will be monitoring the national and regional situation closely; if coronavirus cases are confirmed in Black Hawk County, I will reevaluate this decision," Green said in a news release.
"Many working parents and guardians rely on the city’s spring break to keep their children active during work hours. Given the current low risk of exposure, I do not believe it is necessary to end these activities.
"That said, the weeks following spring break may increase exposure opportunities, after residents have returned from their spring break travels at the end of next week," Green added.
The city of Waterloo is not completely closing its facilities but will be implementing new restrictions starting Monday.
The Phelps Youth Pavilion will be closed beginning Monday. Any re-opening date will be based on local public health assessments.
The Cedar Valley SportsPlex, Young Arena, Waterloo Public Library and Center for the Arts will remain open. But access to some facilities will have new restrictions and some scheduled events are being cancelled.
The SportsPlex will remain open for members, but no guest punch cards or day passes will be allowed. All major events scheduled in the building after this weekend are being canceled or postponed.
"The gist of this is to limit large gatherings," said Waterloo Leisure Services Director Paul Huting. "We're not closing entirely, but we are canceling and postponing any large gathering of people."
All public skating sessions have been canceled at Young Arena starting Monday. The Black Hawks spring break hockey camp has been canceled and the Battle of Waterloo Youth Hockey tournament has been postponed.
Huting said Young Arena will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for public walking. Contracted ice users who have scheduled ice time will still be allowed to use the arena.
"We'll be reevaluating that at least weekly," Huting added.
The Waterloo Public Library is remaining open but is canceling all activities taking place from March 16-22, including spring break programming, storytimes, movies, classes and Hive workshops.
All Center for the Arts-sponsored classes and programs have been canceled through the end of March. Cedar Valley CultureFest, slated for April 2, also has been canceled.
The Center for the Arts will continue to host smaller private rental events at this time. Larger gatherings will be canceled or postponed.
Meanwhile, both Waterloo and Cedar Falls will be keeping their city halls and other city facilities open and operational. But they are encouraging those needing to conduct business to use online forms, email, phone calls and other measures to limit in-person contact.
The city of Waterloo noted the city's website can be used to report an issue or request service from code enforcement, animal control, the street department, sanitation, traffic and human rights. The Waterloo Police Department also handles reports online or via phone.
Both cities are planning for now to continue holding council meetings and other governmental meetings as scheduled.
The Iowa Public Information Board is responding to requests from local governments about how they can hold open meetings while still protecting the public from potential infection.
Iowa law allows city councils, school boards and other government bodies to hold electronic meetings when there are concerns an in-person meeting is "impossible or impractical," IPIB said in news release.
Those meetings can be conducted by teleconference as long as public access to the conversation is available. The board encouraged local governments to discuss any plans for electronic meetings with their legal counsel.
The city of Waterloo was reminding residents they can submit comments and questions to City Clerk Kelley Felchle if they choose not to attend a meeting. She can be reached by phone at 291-4323 or by email at Kelley.Felchle@waterloo-ia.org.
Council and other board and commission meetings can be viewed live or later on the city's YouTube channel.
Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty said his community is also planning to continue holding public meetings.
"The only change currently from the city of Evansdale is we are halting and rescheduling our sump pump inspections that (were to) occur over the next two weeks," Beatty said. "This will prevent our building inspector from entering homes and potentially getting exposed to any risk from COVID-19 or seasonal influenza.
"We will evaluate on March 30 if we need to extend that delay," he added. "Otherwise, we are continuing to monitor the potential risk and will adjust accordingly."
Hudson Mayor George Wessel said his community was also not making major changes at this point. He noted the city rarely gets many members of the public at its council meetings.
"At this time, we don't have anything planned to do differently," Wessel said.
The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors is planning to discuss COVID-19 protective measures at the Courthouse and Pinecrest Building at their meeting Tuesday morning.
"There is no limited access at this time," said board chairman Chris Schwartz. "Some of the trickier things to figure out are some of the state court operations."
Susan Christensen, chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court, issued an order Thursday talking about steps judges, attorneys, jurors, witnesses and others can take if they have an elevated risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
"All such efforts must be consistent with keeping courts open to the fullest possible extent while protecting public safety by mitigating the impact of coronavirus/COVID-19," Christensen said.
