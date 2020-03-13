Cedar Falls and Waterloo shutter or limit access to some buildings

Iowa law allows city councils, school boards and other government bodies to hold electronic meetings when there are concerns an in-person meeting is "impossible or impractical," IPIB said in news release.

Those meetings can be conducted by teleconference as long as public access to the conversation is available. The board encouraged local governments to discuss any plans for electronic meetings with their legal counsel.

The city of Waterloo was reminding residents they can submit comments and questions to City Clerk Kelley Felchle if they choose not to attend a meeting. She can be reached by phone at 291-4323 or by email at Kelley.Felchle@waterloo-ia.org.

Council and other board and commission meetings can be viewed live or later on the city's YouTube channel.

Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty said his community is also planning to continue holding public meetings.

"The only change currently from the city of Evansdale is we are halting and rescheduling our sump pump inspections that (were to) occur over the next two weeks," Beatty said. "This will prevent our building inspector from entering homes and potentially getting exposed to any risk from COVID-19 or seasonal influenza.