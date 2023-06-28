The contractor has closed the alley from Second to Third Street between Main and State Streets in order to begin reconstructing it.

Specifically, the alley’s southern half will be closed for three to six weeks. Garbage and yard waste collection will be temporarily moved onto the side streets, E. Second and E. Third streets; the time and day of pickup will not change for the duration of this closure.

The city is reminding everyone to stay behind the sidewalk on the property side and no enter the construction area as heavy equipment moves back and forth. Additional information about ally reconstructions can be found at www.cedarfalls.com via “2023 Alley Reconstruction Project” under the projects tab.

If wanting to receive alley closure notices by email, visit: www.cedarfalls.com/notify and follow the instructions for road construction. Questions and concerns can be directed to engineer Brett Armstrong at Brett.Armstrong@cedarfalls.com or 319-268-5161.

Wettest counties in Iowa Wettest counties in Iowa #50. Warren County #49. Tama County #48. Hardin County #47. Mahaska County #46. Taylor County #45. Franklin County #44. Marion County #43. Clarke County #42. Story County #41. Wapello County #40. Cerro Gordo County #39. Jefferson County #38. Grundy County #37. Van Buren County #36. Poweshiek County #35. Monroe County #34. Washington County #33. Worth County #32. Butler County #31. Ringgold County #30. Linn County #29. Lucas County #28. Louisa County #27. Henry County #26. Decatur County #25. Johnson County #24. Davis County #23. Des Moines County #22. Muscatine County #21. Black Hawk County #20. Mitchell County #19. Wayne County #18. Jones County #17. Cedar County #16. Floyd County #15. Buchanan County #14. Appanoose County #13. Lee County #12. Scott County #11. Fayette County #10. Dubuque County #9. Bremer County #8. Clinton County #7. Howard County #6. Jackson County #5. Delaware County #4. Chickasaw County #3. Clayton County #2. Winneshiek County #1. Allamakee County