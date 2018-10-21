CEDAR FALLS — For about 20 years a movement has grown in Cedar Falls to make better use of the Cedar River.
Dave Wieland, Cedar Falls Council member at-large, has been the tip of the spear in this movement.
Wieland and Ty Graham, Riverwise Engineering river specialist who has been involved in some way with every white-water course in Iowa, have worked to utilize the river for its beauty and recreational potential.
“This time it looks like we have a real solid foothold,” Graham said. “The Cedar River is the whole reason that Cedar Falls is built right here. People used to come from other states from miles around to see the water in Cedar Falls.”
The city will host a public meeting on the river project at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.
The planned course would be between the two bridges in Cedar Falls.
Riverwise Engineering has helped the city get ideas with preliminary studies for the project.
“The idea for this is, let’s clean it up, cut out the rebar, make it safer, but still keep these holes and gapes in that area,” said David Sturch, Cedar Falls planner.
The plan would allow kayakers to go in and around the area to enjoy the river.
The public meeting will provide information about the final design and look at the additional permitting, Sturch said.
“There are essentially really two projects out of this: in-river activities and then river bank activities,” Sturch said.
The river bank project is estimated to cost $2 million, using general obligation bonds combined with fundraising to cover the cost.
The in-river cost also is estimated at $2 million, with $1 million coming from flood reserve funds and $1 million in private funds covering the cost.
“Throughout the coming years more and more people in Cedar Falls have got interested in it,” Wieland said.
Wieland was elected to the council in 2002, and since 2004 he’s promoted the recreation water trail.
“It’s been in the continuous improvement — CIP — budget for 10 years, but it’s always been out in the future and it’s been based on getting private funds to do it,” Wieland said.
Flooding has made many residents fear the Cedar. Graham wants to destigmatize the river.
“It’s looked at like it’s a monster instead of an asset,” Graham said. “It’s been abused up to this point.”
Rivers are some of Iowa’s last wild spaces available.
“We’re finally starting to take those back and utilize them for some type of economically and environmentally responsible recreational facilities,” Graham said.
Graham’s been involved with the white-water courses at Charles City, Elkader and Manchester.
In Charles City tourism spending is up.
“Charles City has real quality white water,” Graham said.
Graham envisions the project in two phases. The first one would center on accessibility. The second phase will be a bit grander.
“Our goal is to build some quality water here,” Graham said.
The course would be used by tubers, kayakers, stand-up paddle boarders and canoes.
Phase two would turn upstream and build white water where the damn is.
“It would be real similar to Charles City, except bigger,” Graham said.
Wieland said he thinks utilizing the river will bring more young people to the area.
“Young people, in the articles I’ve read in the last two or three years, are not going where they get the highest salaries, they’re going where they get the best quality of life,” Wieland said.
