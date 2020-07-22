Cedar Falls accepting requests for CARES Act grant funds
Cedar Falls accepting requests for CARES Act grant funds

CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls is accepting requests for CARES Act Community Development Block Grant funds for support of public service agencies.

A short application for consideration of funding can be found at this online link: cedarfalls.com/DocumentCenter/View/10186/CARES-Funding-RFP-7-17-2020. For consideration, completed applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. Aug. 7 to Stephanie Sheetz, director of community development, 220 Clay St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

