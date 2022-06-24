Cedar Falls accepting no excuse for fireworks shot off outside allowed times after ban lifted

CEDAR FALLS — Independence Day is right around the corner, but don't expect public safety officers to be taking a holiday.

Instead, the public safety department will be executing a plan for enforcing a new “zero tolerance” fireworks policy, said Acting Police Chief Mark Howard, despite “not usually liking to take away an officer's discretion” for deciding whether to cite someone.

“There’s no good excuse you can give for why you’re using them outside the allowable time frame,” he noted.

The City Council, in a 4-2 vote, lifted the prohibition on consumer fireworks within Cedar Falls earlier this month, despite a few residents publicly denouncing that stance. The change creates a common policy between the cities of Cedar Falls and Waterloo, limiting confusion on where fireworks are allowed.

Between noon and 11 p.m. July 4 and noon to 10 p.m. July 3 and 5 is when they’ll be allowed on private property — not in public areas like in parks or on sidewalks.

Fines have been hiked from a minimum of $250 to $375. Second and third offenses are $500 and $1,000, respectively.

They can be appealed in court.

There’s been no shortage of messaging online and around town, making it one of the largest – if not the largest – education campaigns ever done by the public safety department.

“If only being allowed for a short time frame, people can prepare for it,” Howard said. “We can hopefully lessen the usage, instead of it being a month-long event.”

In fact, Howard said more than 50 intersections have signage with basic information about the new law and more than $2,100 has been spent on the campaign.

A special team made up of three to five officers already has written a few citations. The team consists of a supervisor, police reserves, on-duty firefighters and police officers on overtime.

They anticipate being ready for the days around the fireworks usage window as well as during special summer events, like the Sturgis Falls Celebration.

“This is the time to be a good neighbor and, if you do have something planned, to let your neighbors know, for instance, if they have a dog or young child,” he said.

Howard also reminded people not to fire off illegal fireworks, like “large aerial sky rockets.”

“Don’t get creative. That’s when severe accidents happen,” he said. “Use them as they were intended.”

Mostly at night during that first week of July is when the team will be assembled to “do nothing but fireworks enforcement,” he noted. It will also operate at some other random times during the warmer months.

Past history shows fireworks calls “drop off a cliff” after July 6, Howard said. Last year, July 6 to Dec. 31, there were 18.

Howard reminds people to call 911 right away if they hear or see fireworks being used outside the allowable hours and days.

“The longer you wait, the harder it is to prove it," he said.

Anything people think can be used as proof, he encourages them to keep to “help make sure we’re citing the right person.”

If the person decides to appeal, which Howard said is rare, a complainant may have to testify in court.

