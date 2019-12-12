CEDAR FALLS — Salaries for non-unionized staff at Cedar Falls Utilities will grow by 3.5% during the coming year.
The board of trustees Wednesday approved performance-based raises and step increases for 115 regular hourly and salaried office staff. The increase of $281,154 boosts the salary budget for that group of employees to $8.31 million during 2020.
The group includes a wide range of CFU employees. Among them are General Manager Steve Bernard and the utility’s directors as well as managers and supervisors. Additional positions like customer service, finance, information technology, and other administrative staff are part of the group as well.
Employees scheduled for step increases will receive a 2.3% raise, said Mollie Strouse, CFU’s marketing manager. Merit increases for other employees would range up to 4.5%, though some may receive no raise.
“We will stay within the budgeted amount in awarding the merit pay increases,” she noted. Raises will be effective Jan. 4.
The contract for 72 unionized staff represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3576 continues through June 30. Negotiations are expected to get underway soon.
Trustees also approved a $330,000 switchgear bid for a second distribution transformer providing electrical service through the Union substation. The bid from Nebraska-based Harold K. Scholz Co. was the lowest of two proposals, the other one coming in at $793,008. The purchase price will also cover delivery and installation.
“You can see the low bid was right in the ballpark,” said Bernard. The project estimate came in at $325,000.
Last month, trustees approved the $739,600 low bid from Delta Star Transformers for the new transformer. The existing transformer, which dates from 1968, “won’t be taken out of service,” said Bernard, but rather the two devices will serve as backup for each other. “This is a good step to boost that area.”
In addition, the board heard a report that a level two electrical vehicle charger was installed downtown Monday along West Second Street across the road from City Hall and is ready for use. The project was done in partnership with the city of Cedar Falls.
“I think it’s complementary with what MidAmerican (Energy Co.) is doing in Waterloo and throughout the state,” said Bernard. That company is installing a level three charger in the Waterloo Center for the Arts parking lot, among other locations around Iowa.
