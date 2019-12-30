WATERLOO — Meetings and training sessions for the upcoming Democratic caucuses will be in January hosted by the Black Hawk County Democrats.
The caucuses will be Feb. 3.
The public is welcome to Caucus 101, an hourlong meeting covering caucus basics and how to participate. A brief mock caucus will conclude the meeting.
- Saturday, 1 p.m., in the large meeting room inside Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St., Cedar Falls.
- Sunday, noon, at the Black Hawk County Democratic Headquarters, 307 E. Fourth St., Waterloo.
- Jan. 11, 2 p.m., in the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St., Waterloo.
- There also will be training sessions for those who plan to volunteer during the caucuses.
Those who have not taken a caucus training should attend a full volunteer training session. Those volunteers who are certified to help with the caucuses should attend a caucus training review session.
All training sessions will be at the Black Hawk Democrats’ office at 307 E. Fourth St. in downtown Waterloo.
Full volunteer training sessions:
- Sunday, at 2 p.m.
- Jan. 12, 1 p.m.
Caucus training review sessions:
- Jan. 7, 6:30 p.m.
- Jan. 8, 6:30 p.m.
- Jan. 11, 11 a.m.
