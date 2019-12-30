{{featured_button_text}}
Black Hawk County Democratic Party caucus committee chair Sarah Eastman, center, and 1st District organizer Chloe Lasek speak during a Caucus 101 meeting this month in Waterloo.

 AMIE RIVERS, COURIER STAFF WRTER

WATERLOO — Meetings and training sessions for the upcoming Democratic caucuses will be in January hosted by the Black Hawk County Democrats.

The caucuses will be Feb. 3.

The public is welcome to Caucus 101, an hourlong meeting covering caucus basics and how to participate. A brief mock caucus will conclude the meeting.

Caucus 101 meetings:

  • Saturday, 1 p.m., in the large meeting room inside Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St., Cedar Falls.
  • Sunday, noon, at the Black Hawk County Democratic Headquarters, 307 E. Fourth St., Waterloo.
  • Jan. 11, 2 p.m., in the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St., Waterloo.
Be aware of changes for 2020 caucuses
  • There also will be training sessions for those who plan to volunteer during the caucuses.

Those who have not taken a caucus training should attend a full volunteer training session. Those volunteers who are certified to help with the caucuses should attend a caucus training review session.

All training sessions will be at the Black Hawk Democrats’ office at 307 E. Fourth St. in downtown Waterloo.

Full volunteer training sessions:

  • Sunday, at 2 p.m.
  • Jan. 12, 1 p.m.

Caucus training review sessions:

  • Jan. 7, 6:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 8, 6:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 11, 11 a.m.

For more information, go to BlackHawkDemocrats.com or call 236-2992.

