Caucus 101: Here’s what you should know to attend an Iowa caucus Monday

DES MOINES — Precinct caucuses will be held in 1,678 locations at 7 p.m. Monday.
Democrats
In addition, new to the process this year are satellite caucuses that will be held at various times and 87 locations — 60 in Iowa, 24 across roughly a dozen other U.S. states, plus three international sites. Democrats planning to attend a satellite caucus outside Iowa or at a site in Iowa but scheduled for before 6 p.m. must already be registered. Democrats attending a satellite caucus in Iowa after 6 p.m. may register on site.
You must be a registered Democrat to participate, but can register with the party at the caucus site.
Precinct caucus attendees are urged to arrive early to sign in. You must be registered or in line to register by 7 p.m. to participate.
At 7 p.m., or as soon as registrations are complete, the caucus will be called to order and rules will be explained. The caucus agenda will be read and the purpose of the caucus explained.
At this point, several items will be read to caucus attendees, including a welcome letter and information about absentee voting. Then, letters from Iowa Democratic elected officials will be read or made available.
The caucus as a whole selects officers, including a chair and secretary.
Candidate letters and petitions will be made available to caucus attendees to read and sign.
At 7 p.m., the chair will count the number of eligible caucus attendees and announce the number. The caucus will then select delegates to the county convention. This is done by dividing into preference groups for each candidate, or for uncommitted. Caucus attendees have up to 30 minutes to align with a group. The number of delegates selected at a caucus to the county convention is determined by the Iowa Democratic Party based on turnout at the last presidential election and gubernatorial election.
After groups have been formed, the caucus chair will determine which groups have the minimum number of caucus attendees needed to elect delegates to the county convention in support of their candidate. This is called determining viability. At most caucus sites, a group must contain 15% of participants to be viable.
Members of groups that are not viable can move to another candidate’s group. This is called realignment. This is perhaps the most interesting part of the caucus. Negotiations often ensue to convince people in nonviable groups to move to viable candidates.
Another new wrinkle this year is that once a candidate becomes viable, those supporters are locked to that candidate. In previous years, viable candidates’ supporters could move to another candidate during realignment; this year, that is not an option.
When the remaining groups are viable, the caucus chair will determine the number of delegates each group is entitled to elect.
The caucus chair calls for the ratification of the delegates. After voting concludes, those results are reported to a central tabulation area.
The entire caucus will nominate persons to serve on different committees for the county convention. Then, the caucus will discuss and adopt resolutions to be submitted to the platform committee.
Republicans
Yes, Republicans are caucusing, too. Democrats are getting all the attention because they have a wide-open race and Republicans have the incumbent in President Donald Trump, but the Iowa GOP is holding caucuses as well.
Caucuses begin at 7 p.m. A temporary chair and secretary appointed by the county party call the meeting to order. Then, a permanent chair and secretary are elected to conduct the rest of the business.
Attendees are urged to arrive early to sign in. You must be registered or in line to register by 7 p.m. to participate.
Each campaign then has the opportunity to have a person speak on their behalf for two minutes. There are other Republicans running — most notably, former U.S. Joe Walsh. R-Ill., and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.
Unlike the Democrats’ elaborate caucus system, Republicans simply indicate their presidential preference by writing the name on a piece of paper.
After the results are sent to a central reporting system, people turn to party business, such as beginning to write a party platform, electing precinct officers and picking delegates to county conventions in March.
