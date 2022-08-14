Cats, planes and bridges on the council agenda Monday

WATERLOO — More roaming cats will return to the wild if the City Council approves a pilot program Monday.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall.

A community cat program through the Cedar Bend Humane Society could take in free-roaming cats to spay or neuter and give them shots before they are releasing back into the wild. It’s in an effort to decrease the number of cats who go through the shelter.

Currently, it costs the city $55.62 for every cat brought to the shelter. The proposed idea would lower that to $52.

Council documents defines a community cat as a feral or friendly free-roaming cat that may be cared for by residents. Cats that come into the shelter will be eartipped to signify they have been spayed or neutered and vaccinated from rabies. The ear tip will also signify the cat does not need to be brought into the shelter again.

If approved, the pilot program would begin immediately and end Jan. 31.

In other business, some airport landing fees may be waived at the Waterloo Regional Airport if the council approves a request made by airport Director Keith Kaspari.

The fees would only be waived for planes with more than 65 seats. The request is to encourage American Airlines to bring in larger airplanes to the airport. Currently, Waterloo only has 50-seat planes that come through its facility.

If approved, Waterloo would be the third airport in Iowa to have these types of planes. The airport says they may also request a third daily departure from American Airlines to either Chicago O’Hare or Dallas Fort Worth.

A resolution to approve $1 million in funding for the Hammond Avenue bridge replacement project over Sink Creek will also be on the agenda.

In 2018, the city agreed to use SWAP funding to pay for the project. If approved, the resolution would rescind the SWAP funding and replace it with federal aid funding.

The city could receive $990,000 in federal aid funding from the Department of Transportation and the city would provide an estimated match of $300,000. The city’s match would come from the storm water fee revenue.

Multiple box culverts would be constructed while Hammond Avenue would be raised and widened through the bridge project. In addition, Sink Creek would be widened and cleaned out from Hammond to East Orange Road.

Also on the agenda:

Five public hearings. One is on plans to replace the fire department’s turnout gear, items like bunker coats and pants, helmets, hoods, gloves, boots, suspenders and gear bags. Sandry Fire Supply of Dewitt submitted a starting bid of $2,576 and Dinges Fire Company of Amboy, Ill., submitted a starting bid of $3,350.

A Smart City strategic planning services agreement with Honeywell International Inc. Honeywell proposed its services to align city stakeholders, define project opportunities and secure at least one of those projects.

A development agreement with Mid Country Property Management LLP. It includes tax rebates for five years at 50% and four years at 23% for the construction of a 18,000-square-foot office, showroom and shop at 4718 Sergeant Road. The minimum assessment agreement is in the amount of $1.55 million.

An $85,000 purchase agreement with SofSurfaces Inc. to resurface the Lafayette Park Playground. Funds would come from general obligation bonds.

A request to allow parking on the east side of Bellaire Road for employees to park at Kimball Ridge Shopping Center. There is currently a two hour limit.