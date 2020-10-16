Carson King has lived, experienced ‘Iowa Strong’

“This term kind of got coined, ‘Iowa Strong,’” King said during his address. “That’s a very real thing. People see a need, and they come together to help.”

King officially incorporated his foundation in December, launched it on Super Bowl Sunday in February, and was frank in speaking about it Thursday.

“This was the worst year to start a nonprofit, if I’m really honest with you,” he said. “Because you can’t do in-person events. You can’t do anything. You have to get really creative and think of all these different ideas to be able to fundraise.”

True to King’s see-a-need mind-set, though, he launched his first fundraiser when the pandemic forced Iowa into lockdown — keeping many people trapped at home facing new and aggravated mental health concerns, in some cases, without access to resources.

By partnering with Iowa Love, which created T-shirts it sold for the cause, the foundation raised nearly $41,000 to distribute among mental health organizations in Iowa, which King called “incredible.”

“I didn’t think we’d get to $40,000 on the year,” he said. “And our first fundraiser beats that. That was so cool.”