Carole Yates announces campaign for Cedar Falls Ward 3 council seat

CEDAR FALLS — Carole Yates wants to play a role in preparing Cedar Falls for the future.
Yates, a self-proclaimed “good listener” and “joiner,” announced Wednesday she intends to run for the Ward 3 seat on the City Council this November. If elected, she says, she would make decisions “based on evidence rather than emotion.”
“I think Cedar Falls is a great city,” she said an interview. “It took a lot of effort to get us to where we are now, but we need to keep moving it forward and making it a resilient place for everyone that lives here.”
Yates, a retired program manager of the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education, is running for the seat held by Daryl Kruse, a certified financial planner who began his council tenure Jan. 1, 2018. As of press time Wednesday, he did not return a call or an email seeking comment on whether he plans to run for re-election.
Kara Bigelow-Baker, a lifelong Cedar Falls resident who has worked as a hairstylist for 30 years, officially filed to run for the Ward 3 seat Tuesday, according to Josh Rozendaal, an election office specialist with Black Hawk County. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Sept. 16, and the general election is Nov. 2.
A Cedar Falls resident since 1975, Yates, 72, took her career skills, which she noted she used to help a variety of people, neighborhoods, and small communities reduce their energy use and better understand the use of resources, and applied them as an active participant on the committee preparing the Cedar Falls Resilience Plan & Framework.
“I learned that people are not just interested in energy issues when it comes to making Cedar Falls resilient for the future, but that housing, infrastructure, transportation also are important,” she said. “If elected, I want to help move the plan’s recommendations forward.”
In addition to supporting the future implementation of the city’s resilience plan, which is still being crafted, Yates supports local economic development and any work to help strengthen the partnership between Cedar Falls and the University of Northern Iowa.
“We need to continue welcoming business for reasons like employment, and building a broader tax base and economic diversity,” she said.
UNI is one of the city’s biggest employers and provides a “certain vibrancy to the community,” she said. Because of its role, she feels some type of “workforce development partnership” should be established between the two entities.
Asked about public safety, she said, “Cedar Falls needs to do what is best to promote safety in the city, but also what’s most cost effective.”
“We need decisions to be based on evidence and what’s best for the community,” she added. “We need to support our fine first responders.”
Talking about racial equality, she pointed to her time volunteering for the NAACP of Black Hawk County and having connections there to best understand any future findings presented to council.
She also has volunteered with the Youth Art Team, Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters, RSVP reading mentor program, Cedar Falls Mennonite Church, and is active with Cedar Valley Cyclists.
“I am a joiner, so I like to get involved in a lot of different things,” she said.
She spent more than 40 years as an independent writer and editor for numerous clients including some UNI colleges/departments, KUNI Public Radio as a writer/producer, several area businesses, and local and statewide publications.
Because of her past experience with interviewing, she notes people tell her she is a “good listener.”
“I would continue to do just that,” she said.
She said she’d like to “build on Cedar Falls’ successful track record.” Her formal campaign announcement states that the community has a tradition of “competent city government with clear goals, careful information gathering, and broad citizen input.”
“We’ve have had a lot of wise people in the past, and I’m just looking to build on what’s been done,” she said.
Yates and her husband, Jack, have raised two children, Benjamin and Elizabeth.
“I’ve been a member of this community for a long time,” she said. “I think I can make a difference.”