Carole Yates announces campaign for Cedar Falls Ward 3 council seat

CEDAR FALLS — Carole Yates wants to play a role in preparing Cedar Falls for the future.

Yates, a self-proclaimed “good listener” and “joiner,” announced Wednesday she intends to run for the Ward 3 seat on the City Council this November. If elected, she says, she would make decisions “based on evidence rather than emotion.”

“I think Cedar Falls is a great city,” she said an interview. “It took a lot of effort to get us to where we are now, but we need to keep moving it forward and making it a resilient place for everyone that lives here.”

Yates, a retired program manager of the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education, is running for the seat held by Daryl Kruse, a certified financial planner who began his council tenure Jan. 1, 2018. As of press time Wednesday, he did not return a call or an email seeking comment on whether he plans to run for re-election.

Kara Bigelow-Baker, a lifelong Cedar Falls resident who has worked as a hairstylist for 30 years, officially filed to run for the Ward 3 seat Tuesday, according to Josh Rozendaal, an election office specialist with Black Hawk County. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Sept. 16, and the general election is Nov. 2.