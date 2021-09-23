Carbon sequestration task force has ideas on how to develop market in Iowa

A state task force heard a dozen recommendations for tax credits and other incentives for farmers and businesses to develop an Iowa carbon market.

The agriculture and energy working groups of the governor’s Carbon Sequestration Task Force said it will take a multipronged approach to launch a carbon market and reap the economic benefits of carbon sequestration.

As a leading producer of renewable fuel and food, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa is a natural place to capitalize on the growing demand for a more carbon-free economy.

Carbon sequestration involves taking the carbon dioxide that usually would be released in a smoke stack, compressing it and transporting it via pipeline and injecting it into the ground. Compressing the carbon dioxide turns the gas into a liquid, making it efficient to transport in a pipeline.

At least two pipelines for moving carbon from ethanol plants, for example, to carbon sequestration reservoirs are under discussion.

Among the task force’s recommendations Thursday was one calling for creation of a center, somewhat like the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University, to cultivate ideas for a carbon market, ag task force member Jay Matthews of GrowMark said.