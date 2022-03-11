Captain Mark Howard named Cedar Falls interim police chief

CEDAR FALLS -- Acting Public Safety Director Craig Berte appointed Capt. Mark Howard as the Cedar Falls' acting police chief, the city announced Friday evening.

Howard’s appointment becomes effective at 8 a.m. Monday.

He has worked for the Cedar Falls department since 2007 as a police officer, lieutenant and captain. Prior to that, he was an officer with the Waverly Police Department from 1997 until 2007.

The city also announced that the search for a permanent public safety director is anticipated to begin March 21. Berte has said he is interested in applying for the job.

“The City will continue to provide updates on this process to the public as needed,” said the Friday news release.

Berte assumed his interim role after Public Safety Director Jeff Olson retired at 5 p.m. Thursday. Administrator Rob Gaines announced his appointment Monday at the City Council meeting.

Cedar Falls public safety director touted for leadership, character on last day before retiring It was an emotional day, which included a special ceremony to mark the conclusion of Jeff Olson's 40-year (36 in Cedar Falls) career in public safety.

Council also voted 4-3 Monday to explore the possibility of conducting a third party review of its public safety department. The details are still to be ironed out.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0