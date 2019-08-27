Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has sued the seller of the “Miracle Scraper” — which removes ice and snow from car windshields — for enrolling customers in a buying club without their consent and charging them $9.95 a month, his office said Monday.
The legal action alleged fraudulent charges by the company. According to the attorney general’s office, Robert Schermerhorn of Dunedin, Fla., has been selling the funnel-shaped plastic scraper on the internet for as little as $19.97 each. Consumers who purchase the item receive an email confirming the order of the scraper.
However, beneath the signature of the email, consumers are told they automatically will be enrolled in the “VIP Auto Discount Club,” according to the attorney general’s lawsuit.
Consumers have to call a separate number to avoid being charged. At least 280 Iowans were signed up for the membership club and charged the monthly fee, according to the lawsuit.
A Consumer Protection Division investigator interviewed some of the Iowa consumers, and none knew they were being enrolled in the club or used its alleged benefits.
Miller alleges Schermerhorn engaged in deceptive and unfair practices violating the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.
Miller’s lawsuit seeks an injunction preventing Schermerhorn from selling the scraper and the memberships to Iowa consumers.
It also asks a judge to declare the memberships and fees void, require Schermerhorn to refund consumers’ money, and fine him up to $40,000 for each separate violation of the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.
Teen vaccines
A federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report finds the immunization rates for Iowa teens rose from 2017 to 2018 and exceed both the regional (Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska) and national averages.
The 2018 National Immunization Survey measures coverage for the Tdap (diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough), meningococcal and HPV vaccines among teens ages 13 to 17.
In 2018, Iowa’s Tdap vaccination rate was 94 percent, up slightly from 2017 and higher than the national and regional rates. Similarly, vaccination for meningitis rose in Iowa from 83.6 percent in 2017 to 89.2 percent in 2018, while HPV vaccination rates for males and females combined were 73.4 percent for the first dose and 55.1 percent for the completed series in 2018 — all higher than the national and regional rates.
To view the entire CDC report, visit cdc.gov/mmwr/index2019.html. To see which vaccines Iowa children may need, visit idph.iowa.gov/immtb/immunization/schedule.
New website
The Iowa Department of Revenue has launched a new website to help taxpayers and tax professionals more easily access information.
The new site is at the same address, tax.iowa.gov, and, according to agency officials, includes better navigation, improved search functions and a simplified homepage.
“The department’s vision is that Iowa should be a state where it is easy to understand and comply with tax obligations — and our website needs to support that idea,” IDR Director Kraig Paulsen said. “We understand that in order to do this, information needs to be easily accessible to taxpayers and tax professionals.”
We listened to user frustrations and suggestions and incorporated their ideas in the new site.”
Kids club
Officials at the State Historical Museum of Iowa announced Monday it will offer books and mysteries this fall and winter filled with stories and activities about the history of Iowa as part of its new Goldie’s Kids Club schedule.
The program was started two years ago as a way to introduce children to the state’s past — starting with Goldie the eastern goldfinch, the state bird.
“The State Historical Museum engages people of all ages with stories about our state’s rich and colorful past,” said Susan Kloewer, administrator of the State Historical Society of Iowa. “With Goldie’s Kids Club, we’re offering programs and activities specifically designed to help children ages 3 to 12 learn about history. We encourage Iowans to bring their young ones to the museum to enjoy these programs.”
The museum will present two series of Goldie’s Kids Club programs this fall and winter on the third Wednesday of each month for children ages 3 to 7 and “Goldie’s Kids Club: First Saturday Programs” each month for children ages 8 to 12.
