Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Thursday, March 5, 2020

GAY PANIC DEFENSE: The Iowa House unanimously approved legislation to “send a very loud message that you don’t get to murder someone, you do not get to harm someone, you don’t get to assault someone simply because you disagree with their lifestyle,” according to the floor manager of House File 2503. (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=HF2503).

The bill would prevent a defendant from using a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity as a mitigating factor if charged with murder or any violent crime, said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton.

“What an unspeakably asinine defense,” he said about defendants in Iowa and elsewhere who have attempted to mitigate a murder charge by claiming they were “enraged or shocked by a person’s sexual orientation of gender identity.”

In the case of a Kedarie Johnson, a gender-fluid Burlington teenager, a man who intended to have sex with Johnson before discovering he had male genitalia was convicted of first-degree murder. Johnson was been shot twice, his head covered by a garbage bag and his body doused with bleach.