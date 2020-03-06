Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Thursday, March 5, 2020
GAY PANIC DEFENSE: The Iowa House unanimously approved legislation to “send a very loud message that you don’t get to murder someone, you do not get to harm someone, you don’t get to assault someone simply because you disagree with their lifestyle,” according to the floor manager of House File 2503. (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=HF2503).
The bill would prevent a defendant from using a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity as a mitigating factor if charged with murder or any violent crime, said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton.
“What an unspeakably asinine defense,” he said about defendants in Iowa and elsewhere who have attempted to mitigate a murder charge by claiming they were “enraged or shocked by a person’s sexual orientation of gender identity.”
In the case of a Kedarie Johnson, a gender-fluid Burlington teenager, a man who intended to have sex with Johnson before discovering he had male genitalia was convicted of first-degree murder. Johnson was been shot twice, his head covered by a garbage bag and his body doused with bleach.
The gay and trans panic defense is used by individuals seeking to evade personal responsibility for violent crimes including murder, said Rep. Liz Bennett, D-Cedar Rapids. Defendants argue their violent actions were justified by learning another person’s sexual orientation or sexual identity or by a non-violent pass or come-on from a LGBTQ-plus person.
The gay panic defense, she said, “sends a message that gay people’s lives are not as valuable, that they deserve to die.”
The bill now goes to the Senate.
QUICK VOTER RESPONSE SOUGHT: The annual National Change of Address process to update and maintain Iowa’s voter registration records is underway, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced.
Beginning this week, voters who have filed a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service will receive a card in the mail from the Secretary of State’s Office saying the USPS indicates they have moved, he said. Voters who receive these cards should indicate if the new address is incorrect and quickly return the card to their county auditor’s office.
“This is one of several processes my office and county auditors undertake every year to ensure Iowa’s voter rolls are as accurate and up-to-date as possible,” Pate said.
The mailing is being conducted to ensure full compliance with the National Voter Registration Act, which requires periodic contact with voters to ensure the most accurate information is on file.
For additional information, Iowans are advised to contact their county auditor’s office at the https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/auditors/AuditorsList.html website.
BANNING ‘BAN THE BOX:’ The Iowa House approved a downside for city and county governments that defy state law by allowing courts to award reasonable attorney fees and costs if employers challenge so-called ban-the-box requirements.
Supporters of HF 2309 (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=HF2309) say it was necessary because of a “fair chance initiative” ordinance adopted by Waterloo last year. It prevents the city and many private employers from asking job applicants about criminal history until the end of the hiring process.
The bill expands legislation the state has adopted that prohibits a county or city from adopting and enforcing local legislation exceeding federal or state law relating to a minimum or living wage rate, any form of employment leave, hiring practices, employment benefits, scheduling practices or other terms or conditions of employment.
Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said the bill is a matter of “respect for the rule of law and the right of employers to know who they are hiring.”
Rep. Liz Bennett, D-Cedar Rapids, said the bill “further infringes on local control” and also would have the effect of “stifling the abilities of local governments even to attempt narrowly tailored measures in their communities that do comply with state law.”
HF 2309 was approved 51-44.
FUTURE NOT-SO-READY: Parts of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Future Ready Iowa 2.0 plan ran into opposition from members of a House Appropriations subcommittee who saw it as duplicative and more costly than programs offered by community colleges.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, said the workforce diploma pilot program in HF 2384 (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=HF2384) would do the same thing as what community colleges have been doing for years at a much lower cost than what the governor is proposing. Programs at 15 community colleges enroll more than 11,000 students at an average cost of about $480 per student.
“That’s out-of-line. Why would we pay someone 10 times to do it?” said Rep. Kirsten Running-Marquardt, D-Cedar Rapids.
Logan Shine of the governor’s office said Reynolds thinks that with 170,000 Iowa adults without high school degrees, more capacity is needed to meet workforce needs. Those adult learners can’t plug into Future Ready Iowa under its present configuration.
“We have a huge workforce shortage, and we want to bring those people online,” he said.
Rep. Dave Deyoe, R-Nevada, said negotiations are continuing among the House and Senate and the governor.
POSTSECONDARY PROGRESS: Officials with Iowa Workforce Development say their annual Laborshed Survey indicates an upward trend of postsecondary completion among Iowans.
According to the survey, Iowa’s postsecondary educational attainment increased to 60.2 percent last year, growing by 2 percent since 2018.
Additionally, there has been a decrease in Iowans without a high school diploma in the last decade, Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said. The data is used to measure the state’s progress toward reaching Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Future Ready Iowa goal of having 70 percent of Iowans with postsecondary credentials by 2025.
“Future Ready Iowa is making a difference for Iowans looking for a way up,” Reynolds said. “But we are just getting started, and today’s results don’t even consider the 6,000 Iowans who received a Last Dollar Scholarship in 2019 to get into a high-demand job.”
To attain the yearly data, IWD officials survey Iowans between the ages of 18 and 64 by phone or online and are asked about employment status, education level and occupation. Analysis is based upon a total of 6,000 surveys that were taken by residents in every ZIP code across the state, with the total gathered in each ZIP code being based on its population.
The full Laborshed Survey report will be available at the end of March at www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed.
IOWA STREAM LEVELS IMPROVE: The state Department of Natural Resources says stream levels have improved across much of Iowa because of drier weather last month.
Along with a warmer-than-normal winter, the drier February means hydrologic conditions are in good shape, said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources.
However, he added, “the chance of flooding remains elevated on both the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.”
December, January and February had a total precipitation of about 3 inches, which is about a third of an inch below normal.
Usually, Iowa gets slightly more than an inch of precipitation on average statewide in February, but last month totaled 0.43 inch.
Almost all reporting stations across Iowa observed below-average precipitation, with the driest areas across the southern quarter of Iowa, he said.
Also, much of Iowa experienced below-normal snowfall, with the preliminary average statewide total of 3.3 inches, or about half the average February snowfall, Hall said.