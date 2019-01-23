Iowa’s unemployment rate for December remained at 2.4 percent, which was the lowest unemployment rate in the country, according to Iowa Workforce Development:
“More Iowans than ever are working, which reflects the opportunities that exist in our state,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “Having the lowest unemployment rate in the U.S. reaffirms that what we’re doing to grow our economy and bolster our workforce through efforts like Future Ready Iowa, Home Base Iowa and Registered Apprenticeship is paying off.”
Workforce Development announced an additional 2,300 Iowans entered the workforce in December, with 1,651,300 Iowans employed, the most in history.
Manufacturing ended 2018 as the top sector for creating jobs, ending the year with 7,600 more jobs than in December 2017.
The number of Iowans who have claimed unemployment benefits dropped below 100,000 for the year, the lowest since 1998.
Elections director
Heidi Burhans has been hired as Iowa’s administrator of elections, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Tuesday.
Burhans, currently the second-term Madison County auditor and legislative liaison for the Iowa State Association of County Auditors, will begin her new duties Feb. 1. In her new role, she will serve as a liaison with 99 county auditors and the Legislature.
Burhans also serves on the State Election Administrators Training Curriculum Board and Iowa’s Mental Health Risk Pool Board. She previously was the Truro city clerk.
Pate also announced the retirement of Ken Kline as deputy commissioner of elections Feb. 1.
Kline joined the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office in January 2018 after serving 25 years as the Cerro Gordo County auditor. He is a past president of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors, creator of the national award-winning Precinct Atlas electronic poll book program and worked for many years as a legislative liaison for county auditors.
Computer science
The Computer Science is Elementary project is inviting eligible Iowa schools to apply between Jan. 22 and March 29 for $50,000 one-time planning grants.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council and the Iowa Department of Education are partnering with business and industry to transform six high-poverty elementary schools — one in each of the six STEM Council regions — into models of innovative computer science instruction.
Students will be offered opportunities to learn a new basic skill, and the schools will serve as a statewide resource for teaching computer science in early grades.
A total $350,000 has been raised to provide $50,000 one-time planning grants for each of the six schools.
Private-sector partners include Collins Aerospace as the lead sponsor, Principal Financial Group, MidAmerican Energy, Kemin Industries, Microsoft, Google, ITC Midwest, Alliant Energy, Technology Association of Iowa, Verizon, Paragon IT, AT&T, School Administrators of Iowa, Workiva, Pella Rolscreen Foundation, Merchant Bonding and Bankers Trust.
For more information, visit IowaSTEM.gov/cselementary.
Chickadee checkoff
Last year, more than 7,500 Iowa taxpayers helped boost wildlife conservation with donations to the Fish and Wildlife Fund on their state income tax form, a decline of about 400 from 2016. Donators represent about 0.4 percent of Iowa’s taxpayers.
The Fish and Wildlife Fund, known popularly as the “Chickadee Checkoff,” was created in the 1980s by the Legislature as one of the few means of support for the Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Diversity Program, responsible for protecting more than 1,000 fish and wildlife species in the state.
Funds are used to improve wildlife habit, restore native wildlife and provide opportunities for citizens to learn about natural resources.
Iowans donated roughly $145,000 last year — an average of $19.25 per donor — when they filed their state taxes. Although the number of donors decreased, the amount donated has stayed level or even increased.
If every Iowa taxpayer donated just $1, it would mean $1.5 million for wildlife and natural resource conservation, the DNR said.
Hip implants
Attorney General Tom Miller and 45 other attorneys general have reached a $120 million consent judgment with Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary, DePuy, to resolve allegations DePuy unlawfully promoting two metal-on-metal hip implant devices.
The attorneys general allege DePuy engaged in unfair and deceptive practices in its promotion of the ASR XL and Pinnacle Ultamet hip implant devices by making misleading claims as to the longevity of the implants.
Some patients suffered health problems after surgery to replace a failed implant.
Under the settlement, Iowa will receive $1,726,885.
For more, visit iowaattorneygeneral.gov/newsroom/.
School choice
National School Choice Week will be observed with a legislative breakfast and other activities at the Capitol on Thursday.
“Iowa parents have a variety of quality educational options from which they can choose — public, nonpublic, virtual, and home instruction,” said Trish Wilger, executive director at the Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education (Iowa ACE). “We want to celebrate all those options and emphasize the importance of making sure all parents can freely access the educational option they believe best fits their children.”
For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com.
