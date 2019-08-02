Department of Natural Resources specialists are investigating a fish kill on a tributary of Flood Creek about 4 miles west of Charles City.
Although dead fish were reported to another agency Tuesday afternoon, DNR testing Wednesday did not show elevated ammonia levels, and live fish were seen along the affected 2-mile stretch of stream, indicating the pollutant had moved downstream.
DNR staff did a fish count, collected water samples for testing and is continuing to investigate the cause.
People can report spills and fish kills to their local DNR field office or by calling the (515) 725-8694 reporting hotline.
State revenues upIowa’s July 2019 net general fund revenue was $69.3 million, or 11.2% above July 2018, according to the Legislative Services Agency.
Among the major factors affecting the numbers was a change in the Iowa personal income tax withholding tables that took effect in January that will decrease total collections moving forward.
Also, the increased sales and use tax base that took effect in January will increase revenue moving forward, legislative analyst Jeff Robinson said.
Revenue from personal income tax was up by 1.9%, or $6.8 million. Sales tax revenue grew by 17.5% or $45.2 million.
Corporate tax revenue grew $11.9 million, or 32.1%. Other taxes were up $6 million, or 38.5%.
Leading
indicators fallThe Iowa Leading Indicators Index decreased slightly to 107.1 in June from a revised 107.2 in May, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.
This is the third consecutive month of negative change. With half of the eight components contributing positively, the monthly diffusion index was 50.0 in June, up from 31.3 in May.
The annualized six-month change moderated somewhat to minus 0.7% in June from a revised minus 1.5% in May as a result of a lower leading indicators value six months ago.
Only three of the eight indicators — agricultural futures profits index, diesel fuel consumption and Iowa stock market index — experienced an increase of greater than 0.05% over the last half-year.
With a 0.05% increase in June, Iowa’s non-farm employment index has experienced 20 consecutive months of positive growth, although the last five months have averaged the slowest growth since 2017.
The negative annualized six-month indicators value and the six-month diffusion index at 37.5 suggest the broad-based signals of weakness in the Iowa economy continue, according to Department of Revenue analysts.
The goal of the leading indicators report is to signal turning points in the Iowa economy as measured by employment. This report suggests that over the next three to six months employment growth will remain weak.
The largest negative contributor was the agricultural futures profits index, which experienced drops in expected profits for soybean and hogs, which offset the gains in expected profits for corn and cattle.
Compared to last year, new crop soybean prices were 3.3% lower while corn prices were 16.5% higher, reflecting reduced expectations for the 2019 harvest after spring flooding.
The June crush margin for hogs was down 18.6% from May while the crush margin for cattle was up 9.4%.
June 2019 residential building permits were 18% above June 2018 and 23.2% above the historical average for June 1998 to 2018.
The full report is available on the department’s website, https://tax.iowa.gov.
