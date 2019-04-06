The Iowa Board of Corrections voted unanimously Friday to support the appointment of Randy Gibbs as the next warden of the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.
Gibbs, whose appointment was recommended to the board by Interim Corrections Director Dan Craig, will replace Warden Patti Wachtendorf on May 23.
Wachtendorf, the first woman to head the Fort Madison prison, is retiring.
Gibbs has been warden of the Clarinda Correctional Facility since May 2017.
His started his career as a correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in 1991 and he has held numerous administrative positions.
“The Iowa State Penitentiary will be in good hands with Warden Gibbs’ commitment to providing a safe and positive environment for our ISP team members, and a secure and rehabilitative environment for the incarcerated men,” Craig said in a statement.
Stephen Weis, deputy warden of the Clarinda Correctional Facility, will acting warden there when Gibbs moves to the Fort Madison post.
I-JOBS bonds
State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald said Friday he believes the state can save up to $2 million annually by refinancing I-JOBS bonds at a lower interest rate.
Fitzgerald notified members of the Iowa Executive Council that he has hired a bond counsel and financial adviser with the intent of refinancing the bonds issued in 2009.
Former Gov. Chet Culver proposed and the Legislature approved a bonding program in the throes of the Great Recession designed to help rebuild flooded areas, such as the city of Cedar Rapids, and create construction jobs.
The state issued $601 million in bonds, which were to be paid off using $55 million a year in state gaming profits for 25 years.
The initiative leveraged $875 million in public works projects, including more than $400 million for flood prevention and mitigation.
It will be 10 years in June since the state set up the I-JOBS bonds, Fitzgerald said, which will allow his office to refinance at a lower interest rate “like someone refinances their mortgage.”
“Currently market conditions indicate that significant savings could be achieved by issuing bonds to refund the state’s I-JOBS 2009B series,” Fitzgerald told the council.
The new issue could save between $1 million to $2 million annually over the 15-year life of the new bonds, he said in an interview Friday.
Drug warning
Officials with the Iowa Board of Pharmacy issued an alert Friday concerning a direct-to-consumer marketing campaign they say is designed to lure unsuspecting Iowans to purchase brand and generic prescription drugs from foreign sources.
The board, in an email message, reminded Iowans of the potential dangers of purchasing prescription drugs from unregulated online pharmacies.
According to the board, many established American-based online pharmacies are properly licensed and operate legally, but others — often from other countries — lure customers with artificially low prices or don’t require a prescription, and sell unregulated products that may be ineffective or even dangerous.
Such drugs may contain an incorrect active ingredient, the dosage may be wrong, they might not even contain the listed active ingredient, or they could include other ingredients that may cause harm, according to the board’s email message.
Officials with the state board noted that pharmacies that ship prescription drugs into the state of Iowa must be licensed with state regulators.
They encouraged consumers to use the board’s online license verification to search for and verify licensed pharmacies when deciding to purchase prescription drugs.
Flood recovery
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation declaring today as a dof prayer for the state of Iowa, encouraging individuals to pray on their own or with others for flooding victims and recovery.
The governor said citizens also are encouraged to donate their time, skills and resources to help their neighbors within and alongside the many organizations providing disaster relief.
For more information on the flooding, where to get help, and where to volunteer, go to the floods2019.iowa.gov.
