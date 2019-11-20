A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019:
CADY LEARNING CENTER: Officials with the Iowa Supreme Court on Tuesday announced the initial steps toward creating the Chief Justice Mark S. Cady Learning Center on the first floor of the Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines.
Cady, who died unexpectedly Friday, was a longtime advocate for civics education. He served on the iCivics board of directors, initiated the Iowa Supreme Court court-on-the-road program to bring oral arguments to Iowa communities, traveled around the state to meet with Iowa students to discuss the role of the judicial branch of government, and welcomed civic groups to the Iowa Judicial Branch Building, according to court officials.
One of Cady’s goals was to create an interactive learning center for all Iowans in the judicial branch building. Officials with the Supreme Court are working with students in the Iowa State University design programs to design the experiential learning center.
The learning center will have interactive exhibits to show the process of a case through Iowa’s court system, highlight Iowa’s civil rights history, and show the importance of fair and impartial courts.
The learning center will enhance school tours and be open to all Iowans and visitors from around the world who want to learn more about the Iowa court system, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
TRIBUTE TO CADY: Gov. Kim Reynolds paid tribute Tuesday to former Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady, who died Friday.
During her weekly news conference, Reynolds said Cady was passionate about justice and Iowa’s specialty courts — drug, family and business — as well as modernizing the courts with new technology.
She praised the Iowa Supreme Court court-on-the-road program, which Cady initiated. “As somebody who comes from rural Iowa to be able to see justice up close like that, I think really was an important thing to do and had a big impact on Iowans understanding the judicial system,” she said.
Reynolds said she and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg would attend a public celebration of life service for Cady at Drake University’s Knapp Center on Wednesday.
She declined to discuss the process for replacing Cady, saying that would be inappropriate at this time.
The governor must call a meeting of the state’s judicial nominating commission, which then has 60 days to accept applications, interview candidates and submit the names of three finalists to the governor. Reynolds has 30 days to name a replacement.
DEER HUNTING SEASONS: State Department of Natural Resources officials say Iowa’s shotgun deer seasons will begin Dec. 7.
Heading into what DNR officials call Iowa’s busiest outdoor “opening day,” they say shotgun deer season hunters should expect to see about the same number of deer in the timber as last year — with the possible exception for hunters in south-central Iowa. Deer populations there were affected by a disease outbreak.
“Our deer herd is trending slightly higher statewide but remains well within our population goals, and based on our survey data, I’m expecting another good year for our deer hunters,” said Tyler Harms of the DNR Wildlife Bureau.
The first of Iowa’s shotgun deer season is Dec. 7-11, followed by the second from Dec. 14-22. Hunters need to pick one of the seasons — only landowners can hunt both.
Of the nearly 108,000 deer harvested in Iowa last year, DNR officials say more than 59,000 came from the shotgun seasons.
SAFETY ON ICE: State Department of Natural Resources officials are urging Iowans to put safety first as ice forms on lakes and ponds over much of the state.
“Many of us can’t wait to get out on the ice each winter,” said Joe Larscheid, DNR chief of fisheries, in noting that anglers are starting to get out for the popular early ice fishing season.
DNR officials recommend a minimum of 4 inches of clear ice for fishing and at least 5 inches for snowmobiles and ATVs.
“Check ice thickness as you make your way to your favorite fishing spot,” Larscheid said. “Ice conditions change constantly, and its thickness can vary across the lake. Trust your instincts — if the ice does not look right, don’t go out.”
DNR officials caution that no ice is 100 percent safe, but they note that new ice usually is stronger than old ice. When ice fishing, let someone know where you are going and when you will return. Also, check the ice thickness as you go out for pockets of thin ice or places where ice recently formed and avoid off-color snow or ice — which is usually a sign of weakness.
