A court could not overrule parents on life-sustaining medical decisions under legislation approved by a Senate subcommittee.
The proposal was spurred by a 2018 case in England, where a 23-month-old toddler with a degenerative brain condition became the focus of a legal case that gained worldwide attention. A court ruled the hospital could remove the toddler from life support — despite his parents’ opposition — after he had been in a semi-vegetative state for more than a year.
The Senate panel approved House File 594, making it eligible for committee consideration. The proposal previously passed the House, although some Democrats there opposed it after the rejection of an amendment that would have allowed courts to intervene under certain scenarios, including when the parents disagree over whether to keep a child on life support.
Astronaut to speak
Iowa native Peggy A. Whitson, a space and science consultant and former astronaut, will be a keynote speaker for the Governor’s 2019 Future Ready Iowa Summit, “STEM Education + Workplace Partnerships.”
The event April 30, which is open to the public, will be at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council will host the event. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
The summit agenda includes remarks by the governor and lieutenant governor, Pallavi Verma of Accenture, and Iowa leaders in business, labor and education. It also includes an interactive speed showcase of work-based learning partnerships with employers, students and educators.
To register and find more information, visit IowaSTEM.gov/2019STEMsummit.
Name change
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Weather Bureau would be renamed the Climatology Bureau under legislation approved by the House Ways and Means Committee.
The name change, which is part of HF 640, reflects current practices.
An amendment to create an agriculture adaptation advisory task force and ask the state climatologist to recommend steps to protect agriculture from future disasters was defeated on a party-line vote. Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, said the state needs to be helping to protect farmers — and the state’s economy — from coming weather-related disasters.
The bill was unanimously approved and will go to the full House for debate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.