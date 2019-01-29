A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Jan. 28, 2019:
WORLD LANGUAGE: A bill to create a pilot program in world languages has been assigned to a House Education subcommittee. HF 36, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=HF36 sponsored by Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, calls for three pilot programs in school districts larger than 3,000 students and three in smaller school districts. It would appropriate $280,000 a year for six years.
The goal is to enhance foreign language in students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Apprenticeships
Organizations have until Feb. 22 to submit proposals to Iowa Workforce Development to receive funding to grow Registered Apprenticeship opportunities in Iowa.
Iowa Workforce Development recently was awarded an additional $1 million ApprenticeshipUSA State Expansion Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to strengthen and grow Registered Apprenticeship opportunities in Iowa. The grant is focused on expanding opportunities in health care, as well as increasing the participation of women, youth, minorities, veterans and people with disabilities.
For more information, visit www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov.
School safety
A bill to allow schools to delay students’ exit when a fire alarm is activated for up to three minutes was put on hold Monday while another that calls for schools to consider recommendations from the Department of Public Safety on their plans for dealing with active shooter situations moved forward.
Both bills address concerns about situations in which a shooter pulls a fire alarm to lure students and teachers into hallways where they become targets. Sen. Jeff Danielson, D-Waterloo, a firefighter, offered SF 70, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=SF70 which would allow school personnel up to three minutes to assess whether there is a fire or an active shooter. It would require the state fire marshal, in consultation with the Department of Education, to provide written guidance to schools on how to apply fire safety requirements for an unplanned fire alarm activation to provide security in the event of a potential active shooter situation.
“I want schools to assess the situation before sending everybody out into the hallway,” Danielson said.
However, senators decided to move forward with SSB 1042 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=SSB1042 by Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, which calls for involving the DPS in schools’ emergency plans.
Danielson agreed that with the DPS and Department of Education working together to offer guidance, schools will be able to plan for active shooter situations.
Consumer loans
Consumer lenders, who say they offer an alternative to high-interest payday loans, are asking the Legislature to change the way they are regulated by the Division of Banking and the Attorney General’s Office.
Under current law, the Division of Banking sets interest rates on consumer loans, often unsecured, up to $10,000. That hasn’t changed in 20 years or more, according to groups represented at a House Commerce subcommittee. HF 31 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=HSB31 would increase that to $30,000.
The bill also would allow the division more latitude in adjusting rates without legislative action. Current interest rates range from 36 percent for loans up to $3,000 to 18 percent for loans from $8,400 to $10,000.
A lobbyist for the attorney general said the bill balances the need for more lending opportunities against payday loans that charge interest rates of more than 100 percent.
The bill was moved to the full committee.
Graduation rate
Iowa’s high school graduation rate remains the highest in the nation at 91 percent, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics.
The states with the top 5 graduation rates are Iowa (91 percent), New Jersey (90.5), Tennessee (89.8), Texas (89.7) and Kentucky (89.7).
“While we can be proud of where we are, there’s a lot more work to do to ensure our students not only graduate high school but they do so ready to meet the demands of the 21st century,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “I am proud of our record investments in preK-12 education last year and my efforts to build on that with $93 million in additional dollars.”
Gun law
A resolution to amend the Iowa Constitution to provide that Iowans’ right to “keep and bear arms shall not be infringed” has been introduced in the Iowa House. House Joint Resolution 3 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=HJR3 was approved by the Legislature twice, but because of a bureaucratic error the process of amending the Constitution must be restarted. The amendment cannot be placed on the ballot because it was not published as required by law.
If approved this year, it would be referred to the next General Assembly for passage a second time before being placed on the general election ballot.
Voting rights
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to amend the Iowa Constitution to allow automatic restoration of felons’ voting rights when they have discharged their sentences was introduced in the Iowa House and Senate on Monday.
Senate Study Bill 1046 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=SSB%201046&ga=88 and House Study Bill 68 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=%24selectedGa.generalAssemblyID&ba=hsb68 were referred to the Judiciary committees in their respective chambers.
Reynolds has made the restoration of felons’ voting rights a priority this year. It’s estimated that more than 60,000 Iowans with felony convictions in their backgrounds are prevented from voting.
