A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019:
PERMISSION SLIPS: Under a proposal in the Iowa House, permission slips for students visiting the Capitol would have to include language informing their parents handguns may be lawfully carried, transported or possessed in the building and on the grounds surrounding the Capitol, pursuant to state law.
Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, offered HF 433 because she wants parents to understand that, unlike schools, the Capitol is not a gun-free zone.
The bill has been referred to the Education Committee. No subcommittee has been assigned.
TAN BAN: Iowa tanning facilities would be barred from allowing anyone younger than 16 to use their tanning devices under HF 283 that was moved from subcommittee to the full House Human Resources Committee.
A lobbyist from the American Suntanning Association called it a “wonderful compromise.” However, representatives of the Iowa Medical Society, American Cancer Society and Blank Children’s Hospital preferred an 18-and-under ban that was proposed in the past.
Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, agreed, but said she has been working on the legislation for five years without success.
“We have to start somewhere … and grow the bill in the future,” she said. Brown-Powers attributed a spike in melanoma in 20-something women to increased tanning.
CARE ACT: AARP members rallied at the Capitol in support of SF 210 and HF 340 — also known as the Caregiver Advise, Record and Enable (CARE) Act. The AARP believes it would help Iowa’s 317,000 family caregivers. The bills have no registered opposition and are supported by more than 15 organizations across the state.
Under the CARE Act, the name of the caregiver would be recorded when the family member is admitted to a hospital, and the caregiver would be notified when the patient is to be discharged. The patient’s abilities, limitations and care needs would be discussed, and the caregiver would be provided an explanation of necessary medical tasks such as medication, injections and wound care.
More information can be found at aarp.org/IACareAct2019.
LOGAN’S LAW: Iowa hunting and fishing licenses would have a spot designated for people to register their pledge to be an organ donor under legislation that passed the Iowa Senate and was named in honor of a Charles City boy who died after a July 2017 ATV mishap.
The bill, SF 86, was named “Logan’s Law” in honor of Logan Luft, who was 15 years old when he died after receiving a severe brain injury during an ATV crash. He was an organ donor and had made the notation on his driver’s license. Luft’s family said they were told his organ donations helped save the lives of five people.
Luft was also an avid hunter and fisher, according to family members, some of whom were in the Senate gallery when the bill passed the Senate on a unanimous, 47-0 vote. It now heads to the House.
INDUSTRIAL HEMP: Hemp would be made a legal crop for Iowa farmers under SF 279 that was approved by the Senate committee on agriculture.
Recent federal legislation allowed states to legalize the production of hemp, a species of cannabis with an extremely low amount of the chemical that gives marijuana users a high.
Hemp can be used in the production of paper, cardboard, building materials, food products, animal seed, and shampoos and lotions, among other usages.
As of 2018, at least 41 states have legalized hemp production, according to the state’s nonpartisan legal analysis agency.
The Senate ag committee approved the proposal with a voice vote, making it eligible for floor debate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.