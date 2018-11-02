IOWA TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Christopher Burke, a teacher at Dubuque’s Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School who uses real-world examples to make his mathematics lessons come alive, is the Iowa Department of Education’s 2019 Teacher of the Year.
Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement Thursday at the school. It is the first time in the program’s 60-year history that a Dubuque teacher has received the award.
Burke, 35, who also is a teacher leader at the middle school, has been a teacher for 11 years. His wife, mother and sister also are educators.
The finalists for the 2019 Teacher of the Year were Leigh Ann Erickson, director of student support and an English literature and social justice teacher at Mount Vernon High School; Kristine Howes-Vonstein, a science teacher at Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School; and Shelly Nash, a physics teacher at Sioux City West High School.
The Iowa Teacher of the Year award was established in 1958. Honorees serve as ambassadors to education and act as liaisons to schools, higher education, and organizations across the state.
IOWA ECONOMIC INDEX UP: The Iowa Leading Indicators Index increased slightly in September to 108.4, up from a revised 108.3 in August, according to the state Department of Revenue.
Despite the increase in the level of the index, state officials said Thursday the monthly percentage change rounded to zero for the sixth consecutive month.
Five of the eight components contributing positively to the monthly index — the agricultural futures profits index, diesel fuel consumption, the new orders index, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted) and the national yield spread.
The three components contributing negatively to the index were residential building permits, average manufacturing hours, and the Iowa stock market index.
The annualized six-month change in the index improved in September after three consecutive months of negative values.
Also, Iowa’s non-farm employment index has experienced 11 consecutive months of positive growth.
The monthly Iowa Leading Indicators Index report is available on the department’s website.
MILLER JOINS ENERGY COALITION: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller — as part of a coalition of 26 states, counties and cities — called on the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday to abandon its proposed replacement to the Clean Power Plan, the first nationwide limits on climate change pollution from existing fossil-fueled power plants, one of its largest sources.
Coalition members contend the proposed replacement rule is replete with factual inaccuracies, analytical errors and legal flaws that would be unlawful if adopted.
In Iowa, Miller noted that wind provided 37 percent of Iowa’s total electric generation in 2017, a larger share than in any other state.
Coal’s share of net electricity generation in Iowa declined from 76 percent in 2008 to 45 percent in 2017.
According to comments Iowa submitted to the EPA, wind supports around 8,000 to 9,000 jobs in Iowa. More than $13 billion has been invested in wind power, and there are 11 wind-related manufacturing facilities in Iowa. Annual land lease payments total more than $20 million.
The Clean Power Plan is the culmination of a decadelong effort by partnering states and cities to require mandatory cuts in the emissions of climate change pollution from fossil fuel-burning power plants under the Clean Air Act.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.