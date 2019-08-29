Gov. Kim Reynolds and members of her Flood Recovery Advisory Board expressed frustration Thursday with the slow pace of federal efforts to help fix river levees and rebuild flooded areas of southwest Iowa.
Board members heard some good news: Up to $107 million in federal aid might be available for fix-ups in areas such as Hamburg, Pacific Junction and other flooded areas of Mills, Monona, Shelby, Fremont, Harrison, Woodbury and Pottawattamie counties.
“It’s extremely frustrating ... the bureaucracy and the hoops that they expect you to jump through,” Reynolds told reporters after Thursday’s meeting. “You make one small step forward, and it’s four steps back.”
She said state and local officials are trying to “figure out where the barriers are and try to get around them.”
Many of the repairs and rebuilding in the federally declared disaster area are on hold until the levee system protecting communities and farmland is restored.
“It like a Catch-22,” Reynolds said. She noted the final big levee breaches were plugged in July, but they haven’t been rebuilt yet. So “the whole system is still really vulnerable, and it will have an impact on everything.”
Board member Larry Winum of Glenwood said residents in the affected areas are frustrated and want to move on with their lives while local leaders want to save their communities.
New appeals court judge appointed
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday appointed Julie Schumacher of Schleswig to serve as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals.
Schumacher serves as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 3B. She previously served as a district associate judge, an assistant county attorney for Crawford County and an assistant city attorney for Denison. She also was in a private law practice in Denison for nearly 20 years.
Schumacher received her undergraduate degree from the University of South Dakota and her law degree from Creighton University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the recent retirement of Iowa Court of Appeals Chief Judge Gayle Nelson Vogel of Spirit Lake. The intermediate appellate court consists nine judges and decides appeals from district courts across Iowa.
EPA rules on drug ‘sewering’
Officials with the state Board of Pharmacy are reminding Iowans about a new federal prohibition on drain disposal of prescription drugs.
According to the board, an Environmental Protection Agency rule regarding the disposal of hazardous pharmaceutical waste took effect Aug. 21. It prohibits the practice of “sewering hazardous waste pharmaceuticals.”
The prohibition applies to drugs that cannot be expected to be legitimately used, reused or reclaimed, and those that exhibit corrosive, toxic, ignitable or reactive characteristics, state officials said Thursday.
Notably, EPA guidelines recommend refraining from disposal of any drug in that manner, according to the American Pharmacists Association.
State officials say consumers can safely dispose of medications in a disposal kiosk via the Drug Disposal Locator Tool at https://nabp.pharmacy/initiatives/awarxe/drug-disposal-locator/.
The tool allows consumers to view a map of more than 7,500 disposal sites that allows them to find one near them by entering a zip code or their city and state.
