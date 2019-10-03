Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters Wednesday she is “hoping that we get something this week” from the Trump administration regarding a biofuels policy adjustment to help farmers hurt by an EPA decision to grant 31 waivers to oil refineries that undercut the nation’s Renewable Fuel Standard.
Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency reportedly have halted work temporarily on the issue as it awaits direction from the White House, but the delay is raising the risk a proposal will not be ready in time to implement next year.
Last month, the president met with biofuel officials, farm- and oil-state senators, and oil refining executives to hash out details of a “giant package” related to ethanol that was intended to balance the oil refineries’ obligations under the Renewable Fuel Standard.
“We have ethanol plants and biodiesel plants idling on a weekly basis, and as we head into October it’s really critical that we get some certainty on this and that will have a big impact on the industry moving forward,” the Iowa governor said Wednesday, “so they know that it’s critical.”
The deadline to finalize the mandates for 2020 is Nov. 30, giving the EPA only two months to draft a plan, seek public comment and finalize it.
Vaping-related illnesses: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday the number of vaping-related illnesses — which stood at 23 in the most recent state report — is “alarming,” and more needs to be done to educate young people about the dangers associated with the form of smoking that uses an electronic device that produces an aerosol from a liquid that contains nicotine but no tobacco.
The governor said she is concerned some Iowans use the devices to vape THC, the chemical in marijuana that produces a psychoactive effect, even though it’s illegal to do so. Some states have called for a ban on the sale of flavored vaping products, and Reynolds said Iowa may have to follow suit.
“We’re taking a look at all of that, monitoring the fatalities. We want to get in front of it. It’s really important that we get the word out. The increases that we’re seeing in people using it, especially young people, it’s really concerning to see the growth in a really short time frame.”
SNAP benefits: Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is committed to improving Iowa’s oversight of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program after state officials were cited for having a payment error rate out of compliance with U.S. Department of Agriculture standards. Officials with the USDA and the state Department of Human Services have reached an agreement whereby Iowa will pay half of a nearly $1.8 million fine assessed due to an error rate on fiscal 2018 payments of 10 percent. The national average is 6.8 percent. Under the settlement, Iowa will pay $896,856 to USDA, but the remainder of the money will be used to improve how DHS officials administer SNAP benefits in the state.
“I believe that the money that they’ve allowed us to keep needs to go into technology and innovation so we, on an aggregate basis, can better utilize the data so that we are making better determinations on who qualifies and who doesn’t,” Reynolds said. “We’re really looking at an IT strategy across all agencies.”
Iowa has 90 days to submit its corrective plan.
Iowa suicides mostly males: A new report from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows the majority of violent deaths in Iowa are classified as suicide, and four out of five suicides are males. According to the Iowa Violent Death Reporting System, there were 628 violent deaths in Iowa in 2017 and 460 of those were suicides. About 32 percent of suicides were people ages 25 to 64, according to the data from the reporting system — a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-funded statewide surveillance system that collects information on violent deaths from death certificates and medical examiner and law enforcement reports. Intimate-partner problems were noted as a contributing circumstance most often among young adults. Physical health problems were noted as a circumstance of suicide more often as age increased, particularly among middle-aged (42 percent) and older adults (68 percent). Iowa began collecting the data in 2015.
No decision on Branstad appeal: No decision has been made on whether to appeal a jury verdict that found former Gov. Terry Branstad discriminated against a gay former state executive.
“The trial has not wrapped up yet. There are still some things that they’re working on and so we’ll be making a decision after the trial ends up,” Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters Wednesday.
Earlier this week a panel of top state elected officials approved nearly half a million dollars more to cover attorney fees for Branstad’s continued legal fight.
The Iowa Executive Council approved more than $488,000 for the Des Moines law firm representing the state, Branstad and his former legal counsel Brenna Findley. That brings the cost to taxpayers to defend them to more than $2.4 million. Additional costs continue to accrue as Branstad’s legal team files post-trial motions, including efforts to get the trial judge to reverse the jury verdict and to get the judge to recuse himself from the case and assign a different judge.
A jury awarded former Iowa Workers’ Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey $1.5 million in July after finding Branstad and Findley discriminated against Godfrey in 2011 because he’s gay by pressuring him to resign and retaliated against him when he refused to quit by cutting his pay.
Godfrey’s attorney, Roxanne Conlin, recently filed a motion seeking $3.5 million in fees and costs, all of which must be paid by taxpayers if approved by a judge.
