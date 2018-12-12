A roundup of state government and Capitol news items:
FEMA says no, SBA says yes
Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency have notified Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office that her appeal for disaster assistance for flood victims in Buchanan, Dickinson, Polk and Winnebago counties is denied.
Last August, the governor requested that the federal Individual Assistance Program be made available to residents and businesses affected by severe storms and flooding from June 6 to July 2.
FEMA denied the request and also the subsequent appeal the governor made in September.
In the denial letter, FEMA said a review reaffirmed the original finding that the impact was not severe or widespread enough for individual assistance.
President Donald Trump declared the four counties a presidential disaster in August, making funds available for public agencies.
Reynolds issued a state disaster proclamation in June for the four counties, making some money available for resident affected by the storms and flooding.
Reynolds also has requested assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration to make low-interest disaster loans available to Polk County, along with seven contiguous counties of Boone, Dallas, Jasper, Madison, Marion, Warren and Story.
However, Buchanan, Dickinson and Winnebago counties did not meet the damage thresholds required to activate SBA assistance, according to the governor’s office.
At her weekly news conference Tuesday, Reynolds said she knew the appeal was “a long shot,” but she added that she was “cautiously optimistic” about getting SBA approval.
Later Tuesday, SBA leader Linda McMahon announced that low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Iowa businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, June 6 to July 2, in Boone, Dallas, Jasper, Madison, Marion, Polk, Story and Warren counties.
Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
Also, disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
People may apply online by Feb. 11 at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
DNR probes hunting incidents
Conservation officers with the state Department of Natural Resources urged safety as a top priority Tuesday in the wake of numerous hunting incidents — one fatal — that they have been called in to investigate during the second shotgun season for deer.
DNR investigators were looking into five incidents that took place on Sunday and one on Saturday morning of the past weekend, with possible charges.
On Sunday, Blake Schroder, 23, of Leighton, was killed by a round believed to have been fired by a member of his large hunting party near Lake Red Rock.
Also on Sunday, a Macksburg man dropped his loaded gun, causing it to discharge and strike him in the left wrist and chest; a stray bullet fired by a deer hunter caused property damage in Dickinson County just west of West Lake Okoboji; a shotgun slug was recovered from the scene of a property damage report in Butler County; and a house in Leon was struck by a bullet fired by a Tama man who shot at a deer and missed.
On Saturday, a 13-year-old Jesup boy shot numerous times at a moving deer with a 20-gauge shotgun, causing property damage to a residence.
DNR officials reminded hunters to treat every firearm as if it is loaded; always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction; know the intended target and its surroundings; do not touch a gun’s trigger until you’re ready to shoot; and wear as much blaze orange-colored clothing as possible.
Miller joins call for clean power
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller joined a 29-member coalition Tuesday calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to heed the National Climate Assessment and withdraw its proposals to roll back rules limiting pollution from power plants and cars.
In a letter to acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, the coalition argued the increases in climate change pollution resulting from the rollbacks would worsen the harms detailed in the federal government’s assessment of climate science.
“The assessment makes clear that we need to act now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” the letter states.
Miller, a Democrat, said Iowa already has filed extensive comments with the EPA objecting to the rollbacks of the Clean Power Plan and the Clean Car Standards.
The comments assert that climate change increases Iowa’s propensity for flooding and droughts, creates challenges for the state’s agricultural economy and poses risks to public health.
“The Trump administration cannot ignore its own assessment,” Miller said. “We need meaningful action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
Miller noted that Iowa was well prepared to comply with the Clean Power Plan.
Wind provided 37 percent of Iowa’s total electric generation in 2017, a larger share than in any other state. In addition, coal’s share of net electricity generation in Iowa declined from 76 percent in 2008 to 45 percent in 2017, he said.
DOT holiday closings
Iowa Department of Transportation offices will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Also, Iowa DOT driver service centers, which typically are closed on Mondays, will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 over the holidays.
