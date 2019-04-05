A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday:
Government complaints
Contacts to the Iowa Office of Ombudsman in 2018 reached their highest number in 17 years, according to a report released by Ombudsman Kristie Hirschman.
Letters and calls from inmates in Iowa’s county jails and their families increased most dramatically — the office fielded 68 percent more jail complaints last year than in 2016, the report noted.
Complaints over the state’s managed care approach to Medicaid services held steady after what the office called “a massive influx” in calls from patients and providers in 2017.
Overall, complaints, information requests and special projects received by the ombudsman’s office in 2018 totaled 5,178 — an increase of more than 5 percent from the previous year and a 29 percent increase since 2013.
The ombudsman office accepts complaints from residents who think a state or local government agency has acted unfairly, unreasonably, inefficiently or contrary to law, rule or policy.
Despite the office’s statutory authority, Hirschman said some government agencies have been resistant to accountability and transparency, raising common-law privileges with increased regularity to avoid fully cooperating with the ombudsman’s investigations, according to the report.
The report is online at www.legis.iowa.gov/ombudsman.
Economic indicators
The Iowa Leading Indicators Index increased slightly to 107.3 in February, according to the state Department of Revenue, marking the first monthly rise after four consecutive monthly declines.
Three of the eight index components were positive — farm futures profits, diesel fuel consumption and the Iowa stock market index. Meanwhile, residential building permits, the new orders index, average manufacturing hours, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted) and the national yield spread were the five components that contributed negatively to the index, according to the department’s monthly report.
