Republicans advance ‘personhood’ bill
DES MOINES — Senate Republicans advanced a bill that, after it was amended during floor debate, became a so-called personhood bill, one that creates a state law that provides legal protections to an unborn fetus.
As amended, Senate File 523 passed the Senate on a party line 31-18 vote with all Republicans supporting and all Democrats opposing. It is eligible for consideration in the House, which must pass it out of committee by the end of next week’s legislative deadline to keep it eligible for consideration later this session.
The bill started as a proposal to increase penalties for people convicted of causing the termination of a pregnancy without the pregnant mother’s consent, whether intentionally or accidentally.
Stun guns
Iowa community colleges and regent universities could not ban from campuses what are commonly referred to as stun guns under SF 188, which was advanced by a House Public Safety subcommittee. SF 188 has been approved 39-9 by the Senate.
Stun guns direct an electric current, impulse, wave or beam that produces a high-voltage pulse designed to immobilize a person. Unlike Tasers, they do not fire probes that carry the electric current.
Under Iowa law a stun gun is considered a dangerous weapon and no one younger than 21 is allowed to carry one. However, SF 188 would allow people 18 to 21 years of age to carry stun guns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.