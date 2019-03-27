Try 3 months for $3
Iowa Legislature 2019

Republicans advance ‘personhood’ bill

DES MOINES — Senate Republicans advanced a bill that, after it was amended during floor debate, became a so-called personhood bill, one that creates a state law that provides legal protections to an unborn fetus.

As amended, Senate File 523 passed the Senate on a party line 31-18 vote with all Republicans supporting and all Democrats opposing. It is eligible for consideration in the House, which must pass it out of committee by the end of next week’s legislative deadline to keep it eligible for consideration later this session.

The bill started as a proposal to increase penalties for people convicted of causing the termination of a pregnancy without the pregnant mother’s consent, whether intentionally or accidentally.

Stun guns

Iowa community colleges and regent universities could not ban from campuses what are commonly referred to as stun guns under SF 188, which was advanced by a House Public Safety subcommittee. SF 188 has been approved 39-9 by the Senate.

Stun guns direct an electric current, impulse, wave or beam that produces a high-voltage pulse designed to immobilize a person. Unlike Tasers, they do not fire probes that carry the electric current.

Under Iowa law a stun gun is considered a dangerous weapon and no one younger than 21 is allowed to carry one. However, SF 188 would allow people 18 to 21 years of age to carry stun guns.

