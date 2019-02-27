A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items.
Flood mitigation
Legislation that will help several Iowa cities finance long-term flood mitigation projects won unanimous approval in the House State Government Committee.
HSB 99 will allow cities to use general obligation bonds for flood mitigation projects. It extends the bond repayment period from a maximum of 20 years to 30 years, said Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion.
However, the committee approved an amendment to require that a city using general obligation bonds for flood mitigation must have a licensed engineer verify that the life of the project will be twice the length of the repayment period.
“We want to make sure that if the city is going to bond out for a flood mitigation project it’s not for a berm or something that could become not useful in a short amount of time,” Hinson said.
The measure was approved 23-0 and moves to the full House.
Hinson said the change benefits Burlington, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, Storm Lake, Waverly, among others.
“It’s huge for these communities looking to make long-term projects,” she said.
Lobbyists for Cedar Rapids and Iowa City supported the bill. Most lobbyists on the bill were undecided. None were opposed.
Deadly winter
For Iowa’s pheasant and quail, the series of storms this winter continues to be a life-and- death event.
This winter’s deep snow cover “has buried all food for quail and most of it for pheasants,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife research biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“Areas with good winter cover adjacent to food plots are likely the spots where we’ll see better survival. Landowners managing for pheasant and quail should include food plots as part of their strategy.”
The impact be on northern Iowa’s pheasant population and southern Iowa’s quail is likely to be bad news.
Across southeast Iowa, frequent winter storms have created a snow and ice layered “lasagna” making it difficult for birds to find food. In southwest Iowa, 2 feet of snow on top of an inch of ice likely marks the end of the two- to three-year run of record quail population.
Shot in the eye
The House voted 87-9 to approve HF 310 to allow optometrists to administer injections for the medical treatment of the eye.
Current law prohibits optometrists from administering injections other than to counter an anaphylactic reaction. Optometrists are prohibited from administering injections until the receive approval from the Iowa Board of Optometry. The bill directs the board to accept a license to practice optometry issued to someone who graduated from an accredited school of optometry after January 2011 as proof of sufficient educational or clinical training.
The Iowa Optometric Society supported the bill. Most other medical groups were opposed.
Judicial openings
As state lawmakers debate changes to the way Iowa judges are selected, the State Judicial Nominating Commission is seeking applicants to fill two vacancies on the Court of Appeals.
The commission will nominate six candidates for Gov. Kim Reynolds to consider for appointment to the bench. To be considered for both vacancies, an application must be received 14 days before March 28. Anyone may submit names of people for consideration. Application material can be obtained by contacting the secretary of the commission’s office at appellate.vacancy@iowacourts.gov.
To be eligible, a person must be a resident of Iowa, licensed to practice law in Iowa, and must be of such age that they will be able to serve an initial and one regular term of office before reaching the age of 72.
Runoff elections
A runoff election would decide primary elections in which no candidate receives at least 35 percent of the vote under legislation advanced by the Senate committee on state government.
Currently, primary elections that end without at least one candidate receiving 35 percent of the vote are decided by party delegates at a convention.
Under SF 36, which advanced Tuesday, primary elections that end without at least one candidate receiving 35 percent of the vote would be decided instead by a runoff election between the top two vote-getters.
The proposal was advanced with unanimous support, and now is eligible for debate by the full Senate.
The bill was introduced by Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, who was part of a 2014 Republican congressional primary that went to convention. Zaun lost at convention despite having earned the most votes in the primary election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.