A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest.
Sexually transmitted diseases
Sexually transmitted disease diagnoses in Iowa continue to increase, similar to national trends, according to 2018 data from the state Department of Public Health.
The one exception is the 283 cases of syphilis reported in 2018, which was a decrease of 1.7 percent compared to the previous year. Otherwise, state public health officials reported that preliminary data show 14,695 cases of chlamydia (5.8 percent increase from 2017) and 4,839 cases of gonorrhea (28.3 percent increase since 2017).
In February, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported increases in the use of injection drugs, methamphetamine and heroin among people who have recently acquired syphilis, and state officials said their data indicate a similar trend in Iowa. The number of people diagnosed with early stages of syphilis who reported having used methamphetamine more than doubled from 2016 to 2018, which state health officials said suggested a connection between drug addiction and sexually transmitted diseases.
In addition to use of condoms, public health officials recommend regular testing for the prevention and control of sexually transmitted diseases. Many cause no symptoms or have symptoms easily confused with other conditions. Early treatment prevents serious, long-term health consequences that otherwise may result from these infections.
Personhood debate
A House judiciary subcommittee advanced legislation supporters said would bring Iowa in line with 30 states that have penalties for the nonconsensual termination of pregnancy.
Supporters said Iowa is one of 11 states that doesn’t treat nonconsensual termination of a pregnancy as homicide. Opponents said Senate File 523 became a so-called personhood bill when it was amended to change the wording from “unborn fetus” to an “unborn person.” If approved, they said, it would insert the concept of personhood in Iowa law, a step toward banning abortion at the moment of conception.
It must be passed out of the Judiciary Committee by the end of next week to be eligible for consideration by the full House. A similar bill, House File 621, was not approved by the committee ahead of the first legislative deadline.
