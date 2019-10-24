A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday:
REYNOLDS NONCOMMITTAL ON PAYING COLLEGE ATHLETES: Gov. Kim Reynolds declined to stake out a position Wednesday on whether college athletes should be paid. Two state legislators – Reps. Joe Mitchell, R-Mount Pleasant, and Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, are drafting legislation they hope will get consideration next session that would allow for some financial compensation for college athletes similar but not the same as a law recently passed in California that is scheduled to go into effect in 2023. That state’s law would end the traditional practice of student-athletes being compensated with an education rather than a salary. It would allow college athletes to hire agents and get paid for the use of their names, likenesses and images. Under the measure, individual schools and the National Collegiate Athletic Association would not be able to ban students from earning the compensation. Colleges and the NCAA have opposed allowing student-athletes to be paid. Their argument is that in exchange for their performances, the athletes get scholarships, coaching and academic help. Reynolds told reporters Wednesday she does not comment on potential legislation until she sees it in its final form after passage by both houses of the Iowa Legislature. “I haven’t even seen the legislation. I haven’t even read it so I’m not going to weigh in until we see what it looks like,” she said.
FALL OUTLOOK FOR IOWA HUNTING: Things are looking up for hunters of pheasants and ducks in Iowa. Officials at the state Department of Natural Resources say rain in September was a game changer for Iowa duck hunters, improving habitat conditions across most of the state by creating a number of shallow water areas where food is available. “The continuous rains have really changed the habitat from the early teal season,” said Orrin Jones, state waterfowl biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Add with that an active weather pattern up north that sent a large migration push into Iowa recently – creating a combination of quality habitat and available birds that will give hunters an opportunity for success, Jones said. Duck season is open in Iowa’s north zone through Dec. 3, in the south zone through Dec. 10, and will be open in the Missouri River zone from Oct. 26-Dec. 17. Meanwhile, Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife research biologist, said Iowa pheasant hunters bagged more roosters last year than they had in the last decade and the prospects for the 2019 pheasant season will be about the same. Iowa’s pheasant population is similar to last year, except in south central and southeast Iowa, where bird numbers are down significantly after a late arriving winter and cool rainy spring. A roadside survey in August was nearly identical to 2008 when Iowa hunters harvested 400,000 roosters.
FATHER/SON FACE HUNTING VIOLATIONS: Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers have charged two Glidden men with numerous deer hunting violations -- including poaching -- from an investigation stemming back to November 2018. DNR officials say Joshua R. Snyder, 39, of Glidden, was charged with one count of interference with official acts, two counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer, illegal transportation of deer, and several tagging and license violations in Carroll County. Snyder also was charged with three counts of illegal take/possession of antlered whitetail deer, deer hunting with a prohibited rifle, falsely obtaining a duplicate any-sex deer bow license and tag, illegal transportation of deer, and several other tagging and deer license violations in Taylor County. His father, Kenneth F. Snyder, 59, of Glidden, was charged with four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer in Carroll County, as an indirect result of the initial investigation. Initial appearances for both men are scheduled for late October and mid-November.
