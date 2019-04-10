A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, April 9, 2019:
FLOOD VICTIMS WARNING: Iowans in the 56 counties declared disaster areas should look out for price gouging and other scams, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller warns.
“Price gouging is substantially raising prices for needed goods or services,” Miller said. “Taking advantage of flood victims in these declared counties is illegal and is something our office will pursue.”
The Attorney General’s Office also advises consumers to be wary of home-repair scams and shady cleanup and construction contractors who tend to solicit victims of natural disasters. Many of these contractors come from out of state, seek business door-to-door and ask for advance payment.
For more information, visit iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/flooding-price-gouging-fraud-contractors/.
LATINO HALL OF FAME: Officials at the Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs say they are accepting nominations for the 2019 Iowa Latino Hall of Fame.
Established by the commission of in 2017, the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame celebrates Latino heritage and honors Latinos who have made outstanding and significant cultural, political, social and economic contributions to Iowa. The commission will accept nominations until July 1.
Each year the commission inducts up to three Latinos, a recipient of the Iowa Latino Youth Leadership Award, and a recipient of the Robert D. Ray Award for Equity and Justice into the Hall of Fame. The awards will be presented at the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, to be held in conjunction with Latino Heritage Month — Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
More information is available online at https://humanrights.iowa.gov/iowa-latino-hall-fame#overlay-context=node/1340/draft and by calling (515)-281-4080.
