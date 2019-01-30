A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019:
RACIAL PROFILING: Senators are working on legislation that would collect data on traffic stops and establish an advisory board of community and law enforcement leaders in order to combat racial profiling in Iowa law enforcement.
The bill is being shepherded by Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, and was designed with the help of Russell Lovell, a lobbyist for the Iowa-Nebraska chapter of the NAACP and a former professor in Drake University Law School.
Representatives from many organizations spoke on the bill, all saying they support the effort to curtail racial profiling by Iowa law enforcement.
There was some disagreement over the bill’s details, including how the data should be collected and stored.
The bill was advanced out of the subcommittee, with Zaun saying he is open to having continued conversations about amendments to et legislation that can pass the full Senate.
Zaun made a similar, unsuccessful effort during last year’s session.
SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE: A 20-year extension of the 1 percent sales tax for public school infrastructure has passed a Senate education subcommittee, and a similar bill is moving through the House.
None of the organizations at the Tuesday subcommittee spoke against the proposal, although Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, and a representative of the Iowa State Education Association expressed concern about the bill requiring districts to put a portion of the infrastructure tax revenue toward property tax relief.
Quirmbach said he would prefer a “clean” extension, while other senators and organizations welcomed the dedication of some funds to property tax relief.
TRADE MISSION: Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will be participating in an international trade mission to South America, led by Iowa Economic Development Authority officials, from Feb. 3 to 9.
Iowa is the second-largest ag exporting state in the country, with more than $13.2 billion in agricultural exports annually.
Last year, more than $80 million in Iowa goods went to the South American country of Colombia, with a 247 percent increase in trade just within the first six months of 2018.
Colombia is a top 25 trading partner with the United States overall, and is America’s eleventh largest agricultural export market.
Panama is a strategic partner for U.S. exports, serving as a crossroads of international trade located between two oceans and two continents.
Others participating in the trade mission include representatives from the Iowa Pork Producers Association, Iowa Corn Growers, Iowa Soybean Association, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation and Midwest Premier Foods.
SMART METERS: Legislation in the Iowa House would require public utility companies to offer an alternative to so-called “smart meters” that use radio or other wireless means for two-way or one-way communication between the device and the utility.
Smart meters send data from a residence or business to the utility, allowing it to better detect power outages and provide more accurate billing information.
House File 154, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=HF%20154 offered by Rep. Jeff Shipley, R-Fairfield, would restrict utilities from installing smart meters without first providing the customer with educational information regarding the full scope of the meter’s functioning and effects, including health and safety warnings.
Customers would then have the option of refusing the installation of a smart meter.
Under the bill, utilities could not offer a discount to customers who agree to the installation of a smart meter.
According to Fairfield Safe Meters, a group that opposes smart meters, the radio frequency used to transmit data to the utility poses a potential health risk.
PLAN FOR VACATION: The Iowa Tourism Office released the 2019 version of the Iowa Travel Guide as part of its observance of National Plan for Vacation Day to call on people to make use of their paid time off and plan getaways.
In 2017, Americans left more than 705 million vacation days unused. Iowans left 7.2 million paid-time-off days unused, roughly one-quarter of the paid time hours earned.
Research by Project: Time Off, a part of the U.S. Travel Association, states that individuals who plan vacations are more likely to use all their time off, take more vacation days at once and report greater levels of happiness at work and at home.
The 2019 Iowa Travel Guide includes 148 pages showcasing Iowa’s authentic and unexpected destinations, small town soda fountains, ice cream shops, wineries and breweries, patios worth biking to, cultural festivals, hidden shopping gems, places to stay and outdoor adventures.
The new guide also includes campground and cabin listings.
The free guide can be ordered online at traveliowa.com or by phone at (800) 345-IOWA. An online version is also available.
Tourism in Iowa generates more than $8.5 billion in expenditures and $507 million in state taxes, plus employs 69,600 people statewide, the office says.
ABORTION MONUMENT: Anti-abortion legislators have sponsored a bill calling for the placement of a monument to abortion victims on the Capitol grounds.
“We remember — appropriately — victims of many things, and I think it is fitting that we memorialize the victims of abortion,” said Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Montour, one of four sponsors. “Not just the babies, but the mothers and fathers, too.”
House File 153 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=HF%20153 would require the Department of Administrative Services and the Capitol Planning Commission to solicit and approve an application for the monument. The bill provides that no governmental funds would be used to plan, erect or maintain the monument.
NO RIGHT TO ABORTION: Senate Joint Resolution 9 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=SJR9 would amend the Iowa Constitution to specify that neither a right to abortion nor a requirement that the state fund abortions exists in the Constitution.
The resolution, co-sponsored by 29 Senate Republicans, would have to be approved by this General Assembly and the next before it would go to the voters.
FREE TAX HELP: The Iowa Department of Human Services reminds Iowans with low to moderate income, Iowans who are elderly and Iowans with disabilities that they can get free, tax preparation services at sites throughout the state.
Funding for the help comes from a three-year grant through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance grant program, an IRS initiative to promote and support free tax preparation service for the underserved.
To find locations and times for tax preparation assistance, visit http://theiowacenter.org/taxes/ or http://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/.
