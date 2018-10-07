Absentee voting begins Monday in Iowa for the Nov. 6 midterm election.
Iowans wishing to vote early can download an absentee ballot request form and mail it to their county auditor’s office or vote in person at county auditor offices.
“Iowa has no-excuse absentee voting, which means every eligible Iowan can vote by mail, in person at your county auditor’s office, at a satellite voting location, or at the polls on Election Day,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a statement Friday.
“I generally think it’s a good idea to vote early,” he said.
Requests for absentee ballots by mail must be received in your county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Oct. 27.
Iowa lawmakers voted to shorten the period for absentee voting from 40 to 29 days this year.
To download an absentee ballot request form, and for a variety of election-related information, visit voterreadyiowa.org.
ENERGY EFFICIENCY RANKING: Iowa dropped five spots to 24th in the nation in the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy’s 2018 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard.
According to the 12th annual report, Iowa’s drop in rankings was attributed mostly to legislation signed earlier this year that imposes caps on energy-efficiency programs.
The yearly report shows which states are doing the best on energy efficiency — a critical tool for keeping energy bills affordable and moving toward a 100 percent clean energy system, the council stated.
The scorecard assesses state policies and programs that improve energy efficiency in homes, businesses, industries and transportation systems. It assesses state policies and programs in six areas — utilities, buildings, transportation, state government, combined heat and power, and appliance standards — and it highlights best practices for promoting energy efficiency, typically the lowest-cost way to meet customers’ energy needs.
Such efficiency improves air and water quality, strengthens grid resilience, promotes equity and improves health and comfort, the council said.
To download the full score card, visit aceee.org/state-policy/scorecard.
