Capitol Digest

House Republican leaders say they expect to set the level of state supplement aid K-12 school districts will receive next fiscal year within the first 30 days of the 2020 session, as required by law.
Earlier this week, Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed that Iowa’s education system would receive $102 million in additional money during fiscal 2021.
The majority of that — $89.6 million — would be provided to school districts through a 2.5 percent increase in state aid for schools.
The state also would provide districts with nearly $24.5 million in school transportation funding under the governor’s plan.
House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, told reporters it’s too early to say how close House Republicans will be to the governor’s overall $8.03 billion spending plan, saying they first need to “establish what priorities we do and do not have.”
House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, said the K-12 funding decision would be made “sooner rather than later. We’re going to try and get that done in as timely a fashion as possible to make sure that the school districts know what their budgets are going to be for the coming year, can certify those in a timely fashion and make the appropriate decisions moving forward.”
NO DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME: Sen. Joe Bolkcom is proposing Senate File 2020 that would establish Central Standard Time as the year-round time standard in Iowa — replacing the current process of switching to daylight saving time for about half the year.
The Iowa City Democrat also offered Senate File 2023 (S.F. 2023) that provides civil liability protections and specifies criminal penalties for assaulting a sports official, umpire, referee or linesman in the course of them performing their duties at an athletic event, at any level of competition in Iowa.
“There’s been reported situations where parents come out of the stands and rough up a ref or coaches on refs,” said Bolkcom, who noted he was approached by athletic association members and others to sponsor legislation.
He noted there have been criminal charges brought in circumstances where officials were physically assaulted so he was uncertain whether legislators will want to expand provisions to specifically address sports officials.
Bolkcom also filed Senate File 2022 that strikes a code provision barring qualified organizations representing veterans from having more than two card game tournaments per month.
I-80/380 COMMUTE MESSAGES: Officials with the state Department of Transportation say travelers on Interstate 80/380 in the Iowa City area will be able to see average travel times on digital message boards along the roads beginning Tuesday.
DOT officials will use the area’s 20 message boards to display travel times during the morning and evening peak travel hours to give motorists a better idea of what to expect for their commute.
“The reconstruction of the interchange at I-80 and I-380 may have some impacts on travel times for motorists in this corridor over the next few years,” said Cathy Cutler, transportation planner in the DOT’s District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids.
“Having the travel times on the message boards will give people information to not only be able to better understand commute times but allow them to change if necessary,” she said.
MONEY FOR GREAT PLACES: Officials in the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs have awarded $1 million for five Iowa Great Places projects in Adel, Redfield, Clinton, Guttenberg, Marion and Winterset.
The funding — approved by the Iowa Great Places Citizen Advisory Board — supports the development of new and existing community-based infrastructure projects that cultivate the qualities of communities in Iowa.
Five grants totaling $1 million were awarded in response to 11 applications requesting almost $2.9 million.