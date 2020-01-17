Capitol Digest

House Republican leaders say they expect to set the level of state supplement aid K-12 school districts will receive next fiscal year within the first 30 days of the 2020 session, as required by law.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed that Iowa’s education system would receive $102 million in additional money during fiscal 2021.

The majority of that — $89.6 million — would be provided to school districts through a 2.5 percent increase in state aid for schools.

The state also would provide districts with nearly $24.5 million in school transportation funding under the governor’s plan.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, told reporters it’s too early to say how close House Republicans will be to the governor’s overall $8.03 billion spending plan, saying they first need to “establish what priorities we do and do not have.”

House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, said the K-12 funding decision would be made “sooner rather than later. We’re going to try and get that done in as timely a fashion as possible to make sure that the school districts know what their budgets are going to be for the coming year, can certify those in a timely fashion and make the appropriate decisions moving forward.”