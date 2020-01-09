DES MOINES -- Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, told members of the Westside Conservative Club he thinks pro-life Republicans this session hope to take up a proposed amendment to the state constitution dealing with abortion.
The effort, he said, would be in response to recent court decisions striking down as unconstitutional previous legislative attempts to restrict abortions in Iowa.
“We want to make sure that whatever we’re doing on life now is actually going to move us forward and not move us backward,” Whitver told the Urbandale gathering. “We have passed several pro-life bills the last couple years and what has happened is the court has come in and struck all of those down and then not only struck them down, the court has written a right to an abortion into our state constitution. So it actually has taken us a step backward and so whatever we do on life we want to make sure that we’re not doing that anymore and we’re moving forward.”
Whitver was not certain what specifically would be brought forward during the 2020 session that opens Monday, but he said the proposal “basically would untie that court decision and just say we’re not going to have a right to an abortion. It’s going to be up to the Legislature and whatever the Legislature decides.”
OUTREACH FOR TRAFFICKING VICTIMS: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office has launched a new digital outreach effort to inform survivors of human trafficking and stalking about resources available to them.
Two videos will run on Facebook and YouTube promoting Safe at Home (SafeatHome.Iowa.gov) throughout January, which is Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
Safe at Home — a program with about 600 participants — is an address confidentiality program administrated by Pate’s office that provides survivors of sexual abuse, domestic violence, trafficking and stalking with a substitute address to use on all their records, making it harder for their abuser to find them.
The two videos feature Kellie Markey, the founder and executive director of Dorothy’s House, a Des Moines agency that provides services for human trafficking survivors.
