CAPITOL DIGEST: Waterloo among historic preservation grant recipients

UI Physicians surpassed the $9 million cap on settlement payments and attorney fees for the first time since the state-UI cooperative program began decades ago. A dozen settlements involving the UI physicians group over the last budget year totaled $13.1 million, plus $1.2 million in attorney fees, totaling $14.3 million in payouts for the year, according to State Appeal Board documents.

Although the state is willing to pay back UI Physicians for the overage this year, Iowa Solicitor General Jeffrey Thompson on Monday said the state has amended its agreement with UI for the new budget year to — among other things — make UI Physicians responsible for its attorney fees and expenses. “We’ve negotiated enhanced limits and a new process going forward, which we think will save the state some risk and some money as well,” Thompson said.

FRAUD FIGHTERS: State insurance officials are offering Iowa seniors information on combating fraudulent solicitations or offers.

Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said Monday his division is offering an Iowa Fraud Fighters — Shield Your Savings public education webinar series this month.